Delhi’s Air Quality Deteriorates After A week, AQI Crosses 300

Delhi’s air quality worsened dramatically on Sunday, as the Air Quality Index (AQI) surged to 302, entering the ‘very poor’ category once again. This marks a sharp decline after a brief improvement earlier in December, when the AQI had dropped to the ‘moderate’ range. The city’s air quality had last been recorded in the ‘very poor’ category on November 30, with an AQI reading of 346.

The primary pollutants contributing to this deterioration are PM2.5 and PM10, both of which have reached alarmingly high levels. These tiny particles can pose severe health risks, especially for children, the elderly, and individuals with respiratory issues. Prolonged exposure to such pollution can cause breathing problems, heart disease, and aggravated asthma.

The pollution monitoring tool, DSS, has not been updated since November 29, due to issues with data accuracy and reliability. This delay in providing real-time data has made it harder for residents to track pollution levels accurately and take necessary precautions.

By Sunday afternoon, the AQI across Delhi had worsened significantly, with 23 out of the city’s 38 air quality monitoring stations reporting ‘very poor’ air quality. This represents a sharp increase from Saturday, when only two stations recorded pollution levels in the ‘very poor’ category.

With Delhi’s air quality now firmly in the ‘very poor’ range, health authorities are advising residents to limit outdoor activities, wear masks, and take precautions, especially if they belong to high-risk groups. The deterioration in air quality has sparked concerns about the city’s ongoing battle with pollution and its impact on public health.