Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, December 9, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Delhi’s Air Quality Deteriorates After A week, AQI Crosses 300

By Sunday afternoon, the AQI across Delhi had worsened significantly, with 23 out of the city’s 38 air quality monitoring stations reporting 'very poor' air quality.

Delhi’s Air Quality Deteriorates After A week, AQI Crosses 300

Delhi’s air quality worsened dramatically on Sunday, as the Air Quality Index (AQI) surged to 302, entering the ‘very poor’ category once again. This marks a sharp decline after a brief improvement earlier in December, when the AQI had dropped to the ‘moderate’ range. The city’s air quality had last been recorded in the ‘very poor’ category on November 30, with an AQI reading of 346.

The primary pollutants contributing to this deterioration are PM2.5 and PM10, both of which have reached alarmingly high levels. These tiny particles can pose severe health risks, especially for children, the elderly, and individuals with respiratory issues. Prolonged exposure to such pollution can cause breathing problems, heart disease, and aggravated asthma.

The pollution monitoring tool, DSS, has not been updated since November 29, due to issues with data accuracy and reliability. This delay in providing real-time data has made it harder for residents to track pollution levels accurately and take necessary precautions.

By Sunday afternoon, the AQI across Delhi had worsened significantly, with 23 out of the city’s 38 air quality monitoring stations reporting ‘very poor’ air quality. This represents a sharp increase from Saturday, when only two stations recorded pollution levels in the ‘very poor’ category.

With Delhi’s air quality now firmly in the ‘very poor’ range, health authorities are advising residents to limit outdoor activities, wear masks, and take precautions, especially if they belong to high-risk groups. The deterioration in air quality has sparked concerns about the city’s ongoing battle with pollution and its impact on public health.

 

Filed under

AQI Delhi delhi air quality Very poor air quality

Advertisement

Also Read

What Is The Controversy With Sai Pallavi’s Amaran Scene And Why Is It Being Removed From Netflix Movie?

What Is The Controversy With Sai Pallavi’s Amaran Scene And Why Is It Being Removed...

‘She Needs To Move On’: Internet Reacts As Rekha Talks About Amitabh Bachchan On The Great Indian Kapil Show

‘She Needs To Move On’: Internet Reacts As Rekha Talks About Amitabh Bachchan On The...

Redmi Note Series Shipments Surge By 64% In 2024, Marking Strong Growth

Redmi Note Series Shipments Surge By 64% In 2024, Marking Strong Growth

SC Directs Petitioner To Approach ECI On Applying PoSH Act To Political Parties

SC Directs Petitioner To Approach ECI On Applying PoSH Act To Political Parties

Indians Face Mass Dubai Visa Rejections After UAE Implements New Rules

Indians Face Mass Dubai Visa Rejections After UAE Implements New Rules

Entertainment

What Is The Controversy With Sai Pallavi’s Amaran Scene And Why Is It Being Removed From Netflix Movie?

What Is The Controversy With Sai Pallavi’s Amaran Scene And Why Is It Being Removed

‘She Needs To Move On’: Internet Reacts As Rekha Talks About Amitabh Bachchan On The Great Indian Kapil Show

‘She Needs To Move On’: Internet Reacts As Rekha Talks About Amitabh Bachchan On The

Ranbir Kapoor Confirms ‘Animal’ To Be A Trilogy, Filming For Sequel To Begin In 2027

Ranbir Kapoor Confirms ‘Animal’ To Be A Trilogy, Filming For Sequel To Begin In 2027

Ranbir Kapoor And Olivia Wilde Shine On The Red Carpet At The 2024 Red Sea International Film Festival

Ranbir Kapoor And Olivia Wilde Shine On The Red Carpet At The 2024 Red Sea

How Old Will Ranbir Kapoor Be When Ramayana Part Two Releases?

How Old Will Ranbir Kapoor Be When Ramayana Part Two Releases?

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Can Weighted Blankets Improve Sleep? What You Need To Know

Can Weighted Blankets Improve Sleep? What You Need To Know

When Simple Pimple Turns Into Skin Cancer: A Wake-Up Call

When Simple Pimple Turns Into Skin Cancer: A Wake-Up Call

How To Enjoy A Memorable Bali Vacation Under Rs 1.30 Lakh

How To Enjoy A Memorable Bali Vacation Under Rs 1.30 Lakh

Create Christmas Magic At Home, Top 3 Winter Interior Decor Ideas

Create Christmas Magic At Home, Top 3 Winter Interior Decor Ideas

The View Of A British Man Living In Delhi

The View Of A British Man Living In Delhi

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox