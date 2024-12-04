Delhi's air quality finally improves after 50 days of high pollution, with the AQI now in the 'moderate' category. The city breathes easier as winds help clear the air.

For the first time after 50 days, a sigh of relief in New Delhi as the city’s Air Quality Index (AQI) has improved to ‘moderate’ category, the welcome change was really what the city was hoping to get out of an all-time pollution crisis haunting it.

As of Wednesday afternoon at 4 pm, the 24-hour average AQI stood at 178 as compared to Tuesday. This was 268. This marked a noticeable shift from the ‘poor’ category, indicating relief for the city from hazardous air quality. Delhi had last seen air quality in the ‘moderate’ category on October 15, with an AQI reading of 198.

However, the next day, the AQI fast deteriorated into the ‘poor’ category, as per the data given by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the reason for the improvement in air quality was due to strong surface winds that were expected to last until December 7. These winds have helped disperse the pollution and clear the air. However, that respite is expected to be short lived because a new western disturbance may bring moderate fog to the city starting December 8. Improved air quality is supposed to remain until Thursday when a slip into the ‘poor’ category has been forecast for Friday and Saturday.

Air Quality In Delhi TODAY

Of the 38 monitoring stations across the city, only one—Sri Aurobindo Marg—logged air quality in the ‘very poor’ category on Wednesday. Eight more logged ‘poor’ air quality, while most of the monitoring stations recorded ‘moderate’ air quality levels.

The CPCB categorizes the AQI readings based on severity, with ‘good’ ranging between 0-50 to ‘severe’ with values above 400. Though the air quality on Wednesday was better, it is still in the ‘moderate’ category, where the risk is mild and only a threat to persons with respiratory conditions.

Air Pollutants And Health Risks

The main polluters that contribute to air quality are the PM2.5 and PM10 particles. PM2.5 was 66.8 µg/m³ at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, while PM10 was at 149.5 µg/m³. The fine particles are dangerous, especially as they can enter the blood and the deepest part of the lungs. These will lead to grave health risks such as respiratory and cardiovascular diseases.

Missing Updates From DSS

The most used instrument for estimating pollution source authorities is DSS, but unfortunately, since November 29, it has not received its needed update. What data appear on the website for the DSS regarding pollution-tracking activities between November 26 and November 29 will have to serve as the latest information regarding that pollution. A Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) official noted that the system is still under development and has not yet been fully operationalized. The official further revealed that an evaluation committee found the DSS’s data accuracy and emissions inventory outdated, hindering its effectiveness.

The last update from DSS showed that stubble burning contributed 5.64% to Delhi’s PM2.5 levels on November 26, a decrease from 6.99% on November 25. The data from November 27-29 indicated that vehicular emissions accounted for 21-24.6% of the PM2.5 levels, with ‘other sources’ contributing a similar percentage.

Weather Update

The Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi predicts that the city’s air quality will remain in the ‘moderate’ category until Thursday, before declining to ‘poor’ on Friday and Saturday. As the city enjoys cleaner air, the temperature on Wednesday was recorded at 28°C, three degrees above the normal range. The minimum temperature was 12.5°C, 2.5°C higher than usual, with humidity levels fluctuating between 66% and 44%.

IMD has forecast mist on Thursday, with maximum and minimum temperatures at around 26°C and 10°C, respectively.

