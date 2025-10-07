Delhi’s Diwali With Less Pollution: What Are Green Crackers And How Do They Differ?

With Diwali on October 21 nearing, the Delhi government approached the Supreme Court looking for permission to permit the bursting of “green crackers” in the capital. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta termed the festival as “the most important” in the culture of India, highlighting the significance of allowing residents to celebrate safely while tackling pollution issues.

Delhi has been suffering from very poor air pollution for many years, worsening during Diwali because of the burning of traditional firecrackers. In an attempt to control this, the Supreme Court banned the sale and bursting of firecrackers on public health grounds. But experts have come up with “green crackers” as an environmentally friendly option.

What Are Green Crackers?

Green crackers are fireworks that are meant to cut down on air and noise pollution, created by India’s CSIR-National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (CSIR-NEERI). They are different from regular crackers in that they do away with dangerous chemicals like barium and incorporate dust-suppressing additives that emit water vapour.

There are three main categories of green crackers:

SWAS (Safe Water Releaser): Ejects water vapour upon bursting to repress dust and dilute gaseous releases.

STAR (Safe Thermite Cracker): Employ less dangerous compositions to minimize noise and particulate emissions.

SAFAL (Safe Minimal Aluminium): Reduces aluminium content and employs magnesium to minimize sound and pollution levels.

Green crackers- A safer option

Although not completely pollution-free, green crackers are a safer option compared to conventional fireworks, which include hazardous substances such as lead, cadmium, and barium nitrate. Buyers can determine certified green crackers through a QR code, where they can find information on emission testing, composition, license number, and a CSIR-NEERI logo. Buyers are cautioned against purchasing unlicensed crackers marketed as “green” from street vendors.

Presently, the Supreme Court permits licensed manufacturers to make green crackers in Delhi-NCR subject to stern conditions but has prohibited their sale within the region. The appeal of the Delhi government attempts to remove this ban and enable citizens to celebrate Diwali using these environment-friendly fireworks.