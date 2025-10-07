LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump bihar election Chief Justice of India bihar gaza Alakh Pandey france Checkmate Event donald trump bihar election Chief Justice of India bihar gaza Alakh Pandey france Checkmate Event donald trump bihar election Chief Justice of India bihar gaza Alakh Pandey france Checkmate Event donald trump bihar election Chief Justice of India bihar gaza Alakh Pandey france Checkmate Event
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump bihar election Chief Justice of India bihar gaza Alakh Pandey france Checkmate Event donald trump bihar election Chief Justice of India bihar gaza Alakh Pandey france Checkmate Event donald trump bihar election Chief Justice of India bihar gaza Alakh Pandey france Checkmate Event donald trump bihar election Chief Justice of India bihar gaza Alakh Pandey france Checkmate Event
LIVE TV
Home > India > Delhi’s Diwali With Less Pollution: What Are Green Crackers And How Do They Differ?

Delhi’s Diwali With Less Pollution: What Are Green Crackers And How Do They Differ?

Delhi govt moves Supreme Court to allow “green crackers” for Diwali, eco-friendly fireworks that reduce air and noise pollution. Developed by CSIR-NEERI, they release less harmful chemicals and are safer than traditional firecrackers.

Delhi seeks green crackers for Diwali (Photo: Canva)
Delhi seeks green crackers for Diwali (Photo: Canva)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: October 7, 2025 01:34:05 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Delhi’s Diwali With Less Pollution: What Are Green Crackers And How Do They Differ?

With Diwali on October 21 nearing, the Delhi government approached the Supreme Court looking for permission to permit the bursting of “green crackers” in the capital. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta termed the festival as “the most important” in the culture of India, highlighting the significance of allowing residents to celebrate safely while tackling pollution issues.

Delhi has been suffering from very poor air pollution for many years, worsening during Diwali because of the burning of traditional firecrackers. In an attempt to control this, the Supreme Court banned the sale and bursting of firecrackers on public health grounds. But experts have come up with “green crackers” as an environmentally friendly option.

What Are Green Crackers?

Green crackers are fireworks that are meant to cut down on air and noise pollution, created by India’s CSIR-National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (CSIR-NEERI). They are different from regular crackers in that they do away with dangerous chemicals like barium and incorporate dust-suppressing additives that emit water vapour.

There are three main categories of green crackers:

SWAS (Safe Water Releaser): Ejects water vapour upon bursting to repress dust and dilute gaseous releases.

STAR (Safe Thermite Cracker): Employ less dangerous compositions to minimize noise and particulate emissions.

SAFAL (Safe Minimal Aluminium): Reduces aluminium content and employs magnesium to minimize sound and pollution levels.

Green crackers- A safer option 

Although not completely pollution-free, green crackers are a safer option compared to conventional fireworks, which include hazardous substances such as lead, cadmium, and barium nitrate. Buyers can determine certified green crackers through a QR code, where they can find information on emission testing, composition, license number, and a CSIR-NEERI logo. Buyers are cautioned against purchasing unlicensed crackers marketed as “green” from street vendors.

Presently, the Supreme Court permits licensed manufacturers to make green crackers in Delhi-NCR subject to stern conditions but has prohibited their sale within the region. The appeal of the Delhi government attempts to remove this ban and enable citizens to celebrate Diwali using these environment-friendly fireworks.

First published on: Oct 7, 2025 1:34 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Delhi Diwali 2025Diwali 2025green crackerssupreme court

RELATED News

Bihar Elections 2025: Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi Yadav, Chirag Paswan And Prashant Kishor Battle For Political Supremacy
Mayawati’s Show Of Strength Causes Jitters Among Opposition In UP, Akhilesh To Meet Azam, Chandrashekhar Postpones Oct 9 Rally
How Navi Mumbai International Airport Is Set To Handle 90 Million Passengers And Transform Indian Aviation
CM Omar Abdullah Inaugurates 69th National School Games In Srinagar
Telangana Secures $1 Billion Investment From US Pharma Giant Eli Lilly

LATEST NEWS

US President Donald Trump Imposes 25% Tariff On US Truck Imports From November 1
EV maker Lucid's quarterly deliveries rise but fall short of expectations
Delhi’s Diwali With Less Pollution: What Are Green Crackers And How Do They Differ?
OpenAI Launches AgentKit: How It Helps Developers Create Smarter AI Agents| Key Features
Emmanuel Macron Tasks Resigned PM Sebastien Lecornu With Emergency Talks To End France’s Political Crisis
What’s the ‘no spend’ trend and how to make it work
US holiday online sales growth to slow on economic uncertainty, Adobe Analytics projects
AI fuelling psychosis and making mental illness worse, studies show
Telangana Secures $1 Billion Investment From US Pharma Giant Eli Lilly
PM Narendra Modi Condemns Attack On BJP MP And MLA Amid Flood Relief Efforts: Political Chaos Erupts
Delhi’s Diwali With Less Pollution: What Are Green Crackers And How Do They Differ?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Delhi’s Diwali With Less Pollution: What Are Green Crackers And How Do They Differ?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Delhi’s Diwali With Less Pollution: What Are Green Crackers And How Do They Differ?
Delhi’s Diwali With Less Pollution: What Are Green Crackers And How Do They Differ?
Delhi’s Diwali With Less Pollution: What Are Green Crackers And How Do They Differ?
Delhi’s Diwali With Less Pollution: What Are Green Crackers And How Do They Differ?

QUICK LINKS