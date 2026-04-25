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Home > Sports News > Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC Live Streaming: TV Channel, Start Time & Where to Watch in India, UK, US, Australia, Pakistan & UAE

Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC Live Streaming: TV Channel, Start Time & Where to Watch in India, UK, US, Australia, Pakistan & UAE

Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC Live Streaming: The Blues host the Islanders at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in a high-stakes ISL 2025–26 clash. With Mumbai City eyeing the top spot and Bengaluru FC fighting for a top-three finish, catch all the live action on Sony Sports and FanCode. Get the full match preview, head-to-head records, and predicted XIs for this April 25 showdown.

Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC Live Streaming: Sunil Chhetri in focus. (Bengaluru FC/X)
Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC Live Streaming: Sunil Chhetri in focus. (Bengaluru FC/X)

Published By: Vishal Pushkar
Published: April 25, 2026 16:10:26 IST

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Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC Live Streaming: TV Channel, Start Time & Where to Watch in India, UK, US, Australia, Pakistan & UAE

Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC Live Streaming: Mumbai City FC approaches Round 10 of the Indian Super League following their maiden defeat of the season, a 0-2 setback against FC Goa. Their attacking line found it difficult to make an impact, missing the sharpness that characterised their unbeaten beginning, while their defense, which had been the league’s top unit until then, allowed two goals at Fatorda.

Bengaluru FC, their hosts, played to a wild 3-3 tie against East Bengal in their previous match. 

The ISL standings are closely contested as we approach the last four matches of the season. Mumbai are in second place with 18 points, only two away from the top team Mohun Bagan. Bengaluru FC are in fifth place with 15 points, trailing FC Goa (16 pts) and East Bengal (15 pts), who have one game fewer.

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A victory for Bengaluru would elevate them into the top three and broaden the title chase into a four-team competition in the final stages.

Tactically, Petr Kratky’s team was overshadowed by FC Goa, achieving only two shots on target. Jorge Pereyra Diaz came back from injury in the previous match, but his impact on the game was minimal. He’ll be enthusiastic to leave a mark against Bengaluru FC, his former team.

Bengaluru, led by Renedy Singh, has a nearly complete squad ready, with Sunil Chhetri’s experience enhancing the offensive capabilities of Ryan Williams and Brian Sán.

Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC Head-to-Head Records:

Matches played: 19

Mumbai City FC: 9

Bengaluru FC: 7,

Draws: 3

Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC: Predicted Lineups

Bengaluru FC: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu; Nikhil Poojary, Rahul Bheke, Chinglensana, Roshan Singh; Suresh Wangjam, Sirojiddin Kuziev, Brian Sánchez; Ryan Williams, Sunil Chhetri, Ashique Kuruniyan.

Mumbai City FC: Phurba Lachenpa; Akash Mishra, Nuno Reis, Hmingthanmawia Ralte, Bijay Chhetri; Joni Kauko, Brandon Fernandes, Vikram Partap Singh; Lallianzuala Chhangte, Jorge Pereyra Diaz, Noufal P.N.

Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC FAQ’s:

Which venue will host the Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC match? Check Venue and Match Details

The Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC match is scheduled to be played at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru. 

What time will the Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC match start?

The match between Bengaluru FC and Mumbai City FC will begin at 5pm IST on Saturday.

How To Watch Live Telecast?

The match will be broadcast live on Sony Sports 2 and Sony Sports 2 HD.

How To Watch Live Streaming?

The match will be available for live streaming on the FanCode app and website.

Also Read: DC vs PBKS Match Prediction IPL 2026: Axar Patel’s Delhi Capitals or Shreyas Iyer’s Punjab Kings — Who Will Win Today’s Match at Arun Jaitley Stadium?

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Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC Live Streaming: TV Channel, Start Time & Where to Watch in India, UK, US, Australia, Pakistan & UAE

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Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC Live Streaming: TV Channel, Start Time & Where to Watch in India, UK, US, Australia, Pakistan & UAE
Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC Live Streaming: TV Channel, Start Time & Where to Watch in India, UK, US, Australia, Pakistan & UAE
Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC Live Streaming: TV Channel, Start Time & Where to Watch in India, UK, US, Australia, Pakistan & UAE
Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC Live Streaming: TV Channel, Start Time & Where to Watch in India, UK, US, Australia, Pakistan & UAE

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