Watch: Snake Attack Scare Caught On Camera In Kerala’s Nadapuram, Student Narrowly Escapes Near Scooter In Shocking Viral Visual

A shocking CCTV footage from Kallachi, Kozhikode has shown a student almost getting bitten by a snake inside the house compound. The incident happened around 4:45 P.M Friday. The student Abdul Ranish was walking around his house compound to fetch something from his parked scooter and a snake came out from behind the scooter. The video has gone viral across the internet and raised new concerns on the increasing number of snake attacks in Kerala, especially during this hot summer when reptiles prefer staying in and around houses.

What actually happened in Nadapuram?

According to reports Abdul Ranish had parked his scooter in the house compound, Kallachi. While he was fetching something from the scooter, a snake jumped out from behind the scooter and moved towards Abdul Ranish. The student was startled and was able to step away from the snake just in time to avoid getting bitten. The CCTV footage shows the much awaited seconds as the snake moves around before it goes to the other side.

Where did the snake come from?

Later on the CCTV footage reviewed, it was found that the snake had entered the yard in the early hours of the afternoon at around 4.30 P.M. and had been hiding near the scooter. The reptile was probably looking for shade or coolness on a hot day.

What happened after the snakebite incident?

The snake slipped away in another direction and escaped from the compound after trying to bite the driver. Local residents performed a search in the vicinity but were unable to find the reptile. The incident video has been shared across social media and residents have reported an overall feeling of fear in the area.

Why is there an increased number of snakebites in Kerala?

Experts say that for a period of time, due to the high temperatures in summer months, snakes often have to retreat to human habitats in search of cooler places. Cars, chicken coops, cattle sheds and even shoes left outside homes could serve as shelters. Authorities have warned residents to be careful while moving things in and out of their homes.

How dangerous is the snakebite situation in Kerala?

Snakebites are a significant public safety issue in Kerala. Nearly 50-66% of all wildlife-related deaths in the state have been attributed to snakebites. More than 500 deaths from snakebites occurred between 2017 and the beginning of 2025. In the decade from 2010 to 2020, more than 600 deaths attributed to snakebites were recorded, with the majority occurring in the northern and rural areas. Most victims of snakebites were males aged 21–40 and the bites were usually on the lower limb, often in the evenings.

Which species of snakes are the most dangerous?

The “Big 4” species of venomous snakes found in Kerala are the spectacled cobra, common krait, Russell’s viper and saw-scaled viper. The hump-nosed pit viper is a more recent concern, with bites from this snake gaining prominence in recent years. The bites from this snake are not easily treated with standard antivenom.

What can residents do to be safe?

It has been advised to check vehicles, shoes and outside storage areas prior to use, in addition to keeping the area clean and decreasing hiding spots. With the Nadapuram scare and many others, the media has learnt that experts would advise residents to be aware and act quickly to avoid unnecessary loss. The viral CCTV footage is a reminder of the fact that it is impossible to predict such incidents, especially in areas where there is a close intermixing of the areas where humans live.

ALSO READ: Perfect Crown To Phantom Lawyer: K-Pop OTT Releases To Binge Watch In India This Weekend — Check Date, OTT Platform