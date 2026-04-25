Perfect Crown To Phantom Lawyer: K-Pop OTT Releases To Binge Watch In India This Weekend — Check Date, OTT Platform

K-drama fans are in for a treat this week as several beloved stars return to the screen with exciting new projects. From Ahn Hyo Seop leading a charming rom-com to Shin Hye Sun headlining a new romance, there’s plenty to look forward to. Ongoing fan-favourites also continue with fresh episodes, including IU and Byeon Woo Seok’s Perfect Crown and Yoo Yeon Seok’s Phantom Lawyer.
Whether you’re in the mood for romance, thrill, or light-hearted comedy, here’s your guide to the latest K-drama releases to add to your binge list.
1. Sold Out on You – Netflix
Release Date: April 22
A sweet and unconventional love story unfolds in this office rom-com. A workaholic farmer and a successful home shopping host find themselves drawn together after crossing paths at work. As late nights turn into something deeper, their budding romance faces a major hurdle in the form of a Korean-French heir.
Cast: Ahn Hyo Seop, Chae Won Bin, Kim Bum, Go Doo Shim
2. If Wishes Could Kill – Netflix
Release Date: April 24
This gripping thriller follows a group of high school students who discover they are being targeted by a mysterious app called “GIRIGO.” Marked for death, they must confront their fears and uncover dark secrets to survive.
Cast: Jeon So Young, Kang Mi Na, Baek Sun Ho, Hyun Woo Seok, Lee Hyo Je
3. Absolute Value of Romance – Amazon Prime Video
Release Update: Episodes 5–6 on April 24
A quirky teen rom-com with a unique twist—this story revolves around a high school student who secretly writes a BL novel featuring her teachers. But things spiral when fiction begins to collide with reality, leading to awkward and unexpected encounters.
Cast: Kim Hyang Gi, Cha Hak Yeon, Kim Jae Hyun, Son Jeong Hyeok
4. Perfect Crown – Disney+
Release Update: Episode 5 on April 24 | Episode 6 on April 25
Set in a modern-day constitutional monarchy, this romantic drama blends royal intrigue with a compelling love story. Expect a contract marriage, chaebol drama, and a lead pair that’s easy to root for.
Cast: IU, Byeon Woo Seok, Noh Sang Hyun, Gong Seung Yeon
5. Phantom Lawyer – Netflix, Viki
Release Update: Episode 13 on April 24 | Episode 14 on April 25
Things take a supernatural turn when a struggling lawyer begins encountering ghosts in a former shaman’s house. Soon, these spirits become his clients, leading to a mix of humour, mystery, and heartfelt moments.
Cast: Yoo Yeon Seok, Esom, Kim Kyung Nam
6. We Are All Trying Here – Netflix
Release Update: Episode 3 on April 25 | Episode 4 on April 26
An aspiring director on the brink of his debut crosses paths with a tough, enigmatic producer known as “The Ax.” While one hides anxiety behind constant chatter, the other quietly battles past trauma. Together, they form an unlikely bond that helps them heal.
Cast: Koo Kyo Hwan, Go Youn Jung, Oh Jung Se, Kang Mal Geum, Park Hae Joon
ALSO READ: Weekly Numerology Predictions For April 27-March 3: Check What Numbers Tell About Your Upcoming Week, Lucky Colour And Don’t Forget To Check Your Lucky Day
Olivia Sarkar is a Senior Content Producer on the Entertainment and Lifestyle desk with 6 years of experience. In 6 years, she worked with ANI, IANS, Zee News. Known for covering trends and engaging storytelling, she covers a wide spectrum of topics including entertainment news, fashion, fitness, health, food, travel, astrology. From major film announcements to industry controversies. Throughout her career, she has interviewed several notable personalities such as Femina Miss India World 2022 Sini Shetty, Miss World 2024 USA contestant Victoria DiSorbo, Miss France 2020 Clémence Botino.Her interview portfolio also includes celebrities like Milind Soman, Tiger Shroff, and Vikrant Massey, along with acclaimed singers Shubha Mudgal and Padma Shri awardee Dr. Jaspinder Narula. Beyond work, Olivia enjoys exploring new food joints, being wanderlust, and writing poetry. You can reach her out on X: @OliviaSarkar11