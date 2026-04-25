Perfect Crown To Phantom Lawyer: K-Pop OTT Releases To Binge Watch In India This Weekend — Check Date, OTT Platform

K-drama fans are in for a treat this week as several beloved stars return to the screen with exciting new projects. From Ahn Hyo Seop leading a charming rom-com to Shin Hye Sun headlining a new romance, there’s plenty to look forward to. Ongoing fan-favourites also continue with fresh episodes, including IU and Byeon Woo Seok’s Perfect Crown and Yoo Yeon Seok’s Phantom Lawyer.

Whether you’re in the mood for romance, thrill, or light-hearted comedy, here’s your guide to the latest K-drama releases to add to your binge list.

1. Sold Out on You – Netflix

Release Date: April 22

A sweet and unconventional love story unfolds in this office rom-com. A workaholic farmer and a successful home shopping host find themselves drawn together after crossing paths at work. As late nights turn into something deeper, their budding romance faces a major hurdle in the form of a Korean-French heir.

Cast: Ahn Hyo Seop, Chae Won Bin, Kim Bum, Go Doo Shim

2. If Wishes Could Kill – Netflix

Release Date: April 24

This gripping thriller follows a group of high school students who discover they are being targeted by a mysterious app called “GIRIGO.” Marked for death, they must confront their fears and uncover dark secrets to survive.

Cast: Jeon So Young, Kang Mi Na, Baek Sun Ho, Hyun Woo Seok, Lee Hyo Je

3. Absolute Value of Romance – Amazon Prime Video

Release Update: Episodes 5–6 on April 24

A quirky teen rom-com with a unique twist—this story revolves around a high school student who secretly writes a BL novel featuring her teachers. But things spiral when fiction begins to collide with reality, leading to awkward and unexpected encounters.

Cast: Kim Hyang Gi, Cha Hak Yeon, Kim Jae Hyun, Son Jeong Hyeok

4. Perfect Crown – Disney+

Release Update: Episode 5 on April 24 | Episode 6 on April 25

Set in a modern-day constitutional monarchy, this romantic drama blends royal intrigue with a compelling love story. Expect a contract marriage, chaebol drama, and a lead pair that’s easy to root for.

Cast: IU, Byeon Woo Seok, Noh Sang Hyun, Gong Seung Yeon

5. Phantom Lawyer – Netflix, Viki

Release Update: Episode 13 on April 24 | Episode 14 on April 25

Things take a supernatural turn when a struggling lawyer begins encountering ghosts in a former shaman’s house. Soon, these spirits become his clients, leading to a mix of humour, mystery, and heartfelt moments.

Cast: Yoo Yeon Seok, Esom, Kim Kyung Nam

6. We Are All Trying Here – Netflix

Release Update: Episode 3 on April 25 | Episode 4 on April 26

An aspiring director on the brink of his debut crosses paths with a tough, enigmatic producer known as “The Ax.” While one hides anxiety behind constant chatter, the other quietly battles past trauma. Together, they form an unlikely bond that helps them heal.

Cast: Koo Kyo Hwan, Go Youn Jung, Oh Jung Se, Kang Mal Geum, Park Hae Joon

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