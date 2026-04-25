Did Barcelona Star Lamine Yamal Meet With Pornstar Mia Khalifa? — Here Is What We Know

There have been multiple posts going viral on social media platforms that claim Mia Khalifa met with Lamine Yamal yesterday. The posts have generated a lot of attention and views. In the post, there are claims being made that Yamal not only met with the former porn actress but also called her by her full name. While there are no official confirmations to this, fans have been reacting to the posts. Some have trolled the young Barcelona football star, while a few have called out the social media user for making the post. On Twitter, the social media user has been called out for making an AI-generated picture.

Mia Khalfia – Lamine Yamal Meet Up









The viral post claims Lamine Yamal met with Mia Khalifa. The post said that Khalifa was surprised when the 18-year-old footballer recognised her. The post said, “She didn’t expect him to recognise her at all. But he actually did, he even called her by her full name, which really surprised her.” However, multiple users have replied to the viral tweet and claimed that the image used in the tweet is generated by Artificial Intelligence (AI). The post also claimed that Khalifa said, “It got me thinking like, how is that possible? We even ended up exchanging contacts after the event. And we have been in touch after the event.”

Fans react to Mia Khalifa meeting Lamine Yamal

Fake news. Have some self respect.

The photo is AI generated, you degenerate! — Karim 💥 (@_ItsKarim) April 25, 2026









Social media users called out the tweet for its fake nature. One of the users called the image AI-generated.

Is everyone in the comment dumb or just dull.

How does that look like Lamine Yamal — Ayomide💙♥️ (@midex218) April 25, 2026









Users also noted that the photo appears to show the person next to Khalifa does not look like Lamine Yamal.

Stories like this spread fast,worth verifying details before drawing conclusions. — Daddy_Katseye 🥰💥💫💫 (@Ofiadinso) April 25, 2026









Social media users claim that for stories like these, which spread quickly, it is crucial to verify the details.

I don’t know if it’s only me but that Yamal doesn’t look like Lamine. — Determination (@EzenyiMmad71735) April 25, 2026









More users claimed that the Lamine Yamal did not look real.

Who is Lamine Yamal?

Lamine Yamal, a left-footed winger whose composure and technical ability belie his youth, is the jewel of contemporary sport. He is a product of Barcelona’s renowned La Masia academy and has a unique combination of quick speed, deft dribbling, and creative playmaking. Yamal plays mostly on the right wing, cutting inside to unleash lethal finishes or defence-splitting passes. He is a technically talented and tactically sophisticated player. Despite being frequently compared to historical individuals, he maintains his groundedness and represents FC Barcelona’s and the Spanish national team’s future. He has already redefined what is feasible for a teenager on the international scene at such a young age.

Yamal broke records as the youngest goalscorer in La Liga and European Championship history, solidifying his place as a top starter. He is currently the creative force behind Barcelona’s domestic title challenge after being instrumental in Spain’s success abroad.

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