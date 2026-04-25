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Home > Regionals News > Surat Erupts In Anger After Minor Girl Molested By 49-Year-Old Man While Returning From Tuition; Angry Crowd Reaches Police Station – Watch

Surat Erupts In Anger After Minor Girl Molested By 49-Year-Old Man While Returning From Tuition; Angry Crowd Reaches Police Station – Watch

A minor harassment incident in Surat triggered public outrage, with hundreds gathering outside a police station. The accused was quickly arrested, and police controlled the situation, assuring legal action and urging calm.

Minor Harassment Case Sparks Protest Outside Police Station in Surat (Image: X, AI-enhanced)
Minor Harassment Case Sparks Protest Outside Police Station in Surat (Image: X, AI-enhanced)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: April 25, 2026 16:15:07 IST

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Surat Erupts In Anger After Minor Girl Molested By 49-Year-Old Man While Returning From Tuition; Angry Crowd Reaches Police Station – Watch

Surat: At around 8pm, a minor girl was allegedly molested as she returned to her house from her coaching class in Surat; this led to an angry outburst from people living around the area, who gathered outside the Althan Police Station demanding punishment for those responsible.

Reports say that, the girl is believed to be between 15 and 16 years of age. Following the reported incident near the Althan area of Surat late Friday night, members of the public were angered and tried to rush into the police station.

Crowd of Hundreds Gathers, Tries to Enter Police Station in Surat

Footage taken at the scene shows a number of people both inside and outside the police station in large crowds.

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The police were able to keep control of the situation again, even though the crowd had been violent towards the police and were becoming more vigourous in their demands.

Surat: Accused Sheikh Muhammad Aziz Arrested, Police Share Details

Assistant Commissioner of Police R Desai has confirmed that a 49-year-old man, Sheikh Muhammad Aziz, was arrested for the attempted sexual assault of a girl as she returned home from tuition today. R Desai stated that the incident took place at the Althan police station in Surat.

As per reports, R Desai stated that “a mob formed around the accused when someone called for police assistance after witnessing the man attacking the girl.” He stated that the accused was arrested after the victim filed a police complaint, and a sufficient police presence of 70-80 officers ensured that no one else was lathi charged. The victim’s mother also made a statement regarding the assault, and the accused was subsequently taken into custody at Surat.

Surat: Police Control Situation, Deny Lathi Charge During Protest

Deputy Commissioner of Police Nidhi Thakur provided an update on the arrest of the accused, stating that the accused had been arrested; “A report has been prepared and a statement has been taken from the victim and her parents. The police will take the necessary steps to frame charges against the accused.”

Police in Surat stated that they used mild force to disperse large crowds, but did not lathi charge any persons. After sufficient time had passed to ensure a safe and calm atmosphere, Police issued a notice to crowd members advising that they return home without any further delay.

Surat: Security Tightened After Incident, Authorities Urge Calm

In response to the incident, heightened security measures are being taken in the area. Police in Surat have requested that citizens remain calm during this time and not interfere with the investigation. Authorities are conducting a thorough review of every detail of the incident.

Similar incidents have occurred in other cities, where violent crime against minors resulted in strong public outrage and demonstrations. A large number of people often gather outside police headquarters and demand immediate justice. In Surat, this same pattern has emerged; while growing anger among citizens has taken place very quickly, authorities are trying to keep things under control and maintain their procedures through the judicial system.

Also Read: ‘Mere Ram Aaye Hai’: Emotional Scenes In Meerut As Women Sing Bhajans, Break Down In Tears After Arun Govil Reaches Central Market On Day 15 Of Protest – Watch    

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Surat Erupts In Anger After Minor Girl Molested By 49-Year-Old Man While Returning From Tuition; Angry Crowd Reaches Police Station – Watch

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Surat Erupts In Anger After Minor Girl Molested By 49-Year-Old Man While Returning From Tuition; Angry Crowd Reaches Police Station – Watch

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Surat Erupts In Anger After Minor Girl Molested By 49-Year-Old Man While Returning From Tuition; Angry Crowd Reaches Police Station – Watch
Surat Erupts In Anger After Minor Girl Molested By 49-Year-Old Man While Returning From Tuition; Angry Crowd Reaches Police Station – Watch
Surat Erupts In Anger After Minor Girl Molested By 49-Year-Old Man While Returning From Tuition; Angry Crowd Reaches Police Station – Watch
Surat Erupts In Anger After Minor Girl Molested By 49-Year-Old Man While Returning From Tuition; Angry Crowd Reaches Police Station – Watch

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