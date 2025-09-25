LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
indian cricket team Bangladesh news business news affidavit Ghaziabad viral news DALLAS beijing-propaganda manipur indian cricket team Bangladesh news business news affidavit Ghaziabad viral news DALLAS beijing-propaganda manipur indian cricket team Bangladesh news business news affidavit Ghaziabad viral news DALLAS beijing-propaganda manipur indian cricket team Bangladesh news business news affidavit Ghaziabad viral news DALLAS beijing-propaganda manipur
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
indian cricket team Bangladesh news business news affidavit Ghaziabad viral news DALLAS beijing-propaganda manipur indian cricket team Bangladesh news business news affidavit Ghaziabad viral news DALLAS beijing-propaganda manipur indian cricket team Bangladesh news business news affidavit Ghaziabad viral news DALLAS beijing-propaganda manipur indian cricket team Bangladesh news business news affidavit Ghaziabad viral news DALLAS beijing-propaganda manipur
LIVE TV
Home > India > "Desh aaj bijalee kee raftaar se aage badh raha hai": PM Modi in Rajasthan

"Desh aaj bijalee kee raftaar se aage badh raha hai": PM Modi in Rajasthan

"Desh aaj bijalee kee raftaar se aage badh raha hai": PM Modi in Rajasthan

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 25, 2025 16:35:08 IST

Banswara (Rajasthan) [India], September 25 (ANI): After inaugurating multiple development projects in Rajasthan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that a new chapter in India’s electricity-generating capabilities had been written, and each state in the country would be given equal importance.

Addressing a public rally in Banswara, Prime Minister Modi said, “Nine forms of Shakti are worshipped during Navratri. And today, an event associated with ‘Urja Shakti’, which means electricity generation, is being held. A new chapter of India’s electricity-generating capabilities is being written… Electricity projects worth Rs 90,000 crore were launched today… Every state is being given importance…”

“On the fourth day of Navratri, I had the opportunity to come to Banswara, the land of Mata Tripura Sundari… I bow down to Mata Tripura Sundari and Maa Mahi…” PM Modi said.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone and inaugurated multiple development projects worth over Rs 1,22,100 crore, jointly undertaken by the central and state governments, at Banswara in Rajasthan.

The Prime Minister flagged off three trains: Vande Bharat Express Train between Bikaner and Delhi Cantt, Vande Bharat Express Train between Jodhpur and Delhi Cantt, and Udaipur City – Chandigarh Express.

PM Modi also interacted with beneficiaries of the ‘PM-KUSUM’ project from Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka, in Banswara district.

The Prime Minister laid the foundation stone of Anushakti Vidhyut Nigam Ltd’s (ASHVINI) Mahi Banswara Rajasthan Atomic Power Project (4X700 MW) worth around Rs 42,000 crore in line with his commitment to transform India’s power sector to ensure affordable, reliable, and sustainable power supply.

It will be one of the largest nuclear plants in the country, supplying reliable base load energy, and will strengthen India’s position in environmental stewardship and the evolving nuclear energy landscape.

Mahi Banswara Rajasthan Atomic Power Project comprises four indigenous 700 MW Pressurised Heavy Water Reactors with advanced safety features, designed and developed by NPCIL.

It is part of India’s broader “fleet mode” initiative, where ten identical 700 MW reactors are being built across India under uniform design and procurement plans. The project will bring in cost efficiencies, faster deployment, and consolidated operational expertise.

The Prime Minister inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of green energy projects worth around Rs 19,210 crore in Rajasthan.

He will inaugurate solar projects at Phalodi, Jaisalmer, Jalore, Sikar among others. He will also lay the foundation stone of the solar project at Bikaner. The projects will significantly contribute to India’s clean energy capacity, generating substantial amounts of green power while preventing millions of tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions.

Earlier, PM Modi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma paid floral tributes in Banswara district to Pt Deendayal Upadhyaya on his birth anniversary.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi inaugurated the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show-2025 at Greater Noida. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: banswaraelectricity-generationgreen energynavratrinuclear powerpm modi’rajasthanrajasthan-projectssolar-projects

RELATED News

Sameer Wankhede Files Defamation Suit Against Ba**ds of Bollywood, Netflix, Here’s WHY
Lakmē Fashion Week in partnership with Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) Celebrated 10 Years of NEXA
From Copy Pasting Tweets To Goving Jobs To Students From Madrasas: BJP Lashes Out At TMC IT Cell Jibe, Watch
Chirag Paswan criticises Rahul Gandhi, calls Congress leader's allegations on voter list malpractices ''wrong"
Agni-Prime: India Now Has Nuclear Missile On Rails, Does Pakistan Have This Capability?

LATEST NEWS

French Ambassador Thierry Mathou in Mumbai to honour JSW Foundation Chairperson Sangita Jindal, boost Indo-French ties
PAK vs BAN Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Match 5: Pakistan vs Bangladesh Predicted Playing XI
Former NCB officer Sameer Wankhede moves Delhi HC against Netflix, Red Chillies, claims 'Ba***ds of Bollywood' is defamatory
Ahead of 'Stranger Things' finale, fans to be treated with full rewatch of previous seasons
Marvel’s Wolverine PS5 Trailer Drops – Brutal Combat, Dark Story, And Long-Awaited Release Date Finally Revealed
Women Inspiring Network Lounge unites global leaders for sustainability at Climate Week New York
PAK vs BAN Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Pakistan vs Bangladesh Live Telecast On Tv And Online
"We'd like them to play a bit more cricket": Agarkar on Ishan Kishan, Mohammed Shami
Naga Chaitanya And Sobhita Dhulipala Getting Divorced? Netizens Buzz After THIS Happened In Airport
Stock Market Today: Closing Bell | Nifty Slips Below 24,900, Sensex Crashes 550 Points As Markets Extend Losses for Fifth Straight Day
"Desh aaj bijalee kee raftaar se aage badh raha hai": PM Modi in Rajasthan

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

"Desh aaj bijalee kee raftaar se aage badh raha hai": PM Modi in Rajasthan

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

"Desh aaj bijalee kee raftaar se aage badh raha hai": PM Modi in Rajasthan
"Desh aaj bijalee kee raftaar se aage badh raha hai": PM Modi in Rajasthan
"Desh aaj bijalee kee raftaar se aage badh raha hai": PM Modi in Rajasthan
"Desh aaj bijalee kee raftaar se aage badh raha hai": PM Modi in Rajasthan

QUICK LINKS