"Desh aaj bijalee kee raftaar se aage badh raha hai": PM Modi in Rajasthan

Banswara (Rajasthan) [India], September 25 (ANI): After inaugurating multiple development projects in Rajasthan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that a new chapter in India’s electricity-generating capabilities had been written, and each state in the country would be given equal importance.

Addressing a public rally in Banswara, Prime Minister Modi said, “Nine forms of Shakti are worshipped during Navratri. And today, an event associated with ‘Urja Shakti’, which means electricity generation, is being held. A new chapter of India’s electricity-generating capabilities is being written… Electricity projects worth Rs 90,000 crore were launched today… Every state is being given importance…”

“On the fourth day of Navratri, I had the opportunity to come to Banswara, the land of Mata Tripura Sundari… I bow down to Mata Tripura Sundari and Maa Mahi…” PM Modi said.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone and inaugurated multiple development projects worth over Rs 1,22,100 crore, jointly undertaken by the central and state governments, at Banswara in Rajasthan.

The Prime Minister flagged off three trains: Vande Bharat Express Train between Bikaner and Delhi Cantt, Vande Bharat Express Train between Jodhpur and Delhi Cantt, and Udaipur City – Chandigarh Express.

PM Modi also interacted with beneficiaries of the ‘PM-KUSUM’ project from Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka, in Banswara district.

The Prime Minister laid the foundation stone of Anushakti Vidhyut Nigam Ltd’s (ASHVINI) Mahi Banswara Rajasthan Atomic Power Project (4X700 MW) worth around Rs 42,000 crore in line with his commitment to transform India’s power sector to ensure affordable, reliable, and sustainable power supply.

It will be one of the largest nuclear plants in the country, supplying reliable base load energy, and will strengthen India’s position in environmental stewardship and the evolving nuclear energy landscape.

Mahi Banswara Rajasthan Atomic Power Project comprises four indigenous 700 MW Pressurised Heavy Water Reactors with advanced safety features, designed and developed by NPCIL.

It is part of India’s broader “fleet mode” initiative, where ten identical 700 MW reactors are being built across India under uniform design and procurement plans. The project will bring in cost efficiencies, faster deployment, and consolidated operational expertise.

The Prime Minister inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of green energy projects worth around Rs 19,210 crore in Rajasthan.

He will inaugurate solar projects at Phalodi, Jaisalmer, Jalore, Sikar among others. He will also lay the foundation stone of the solar project at Bikaner. The projects will significantly contribute to India’s clean energy capacity, generating substantial amounts of green power while preventing millions of tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions.

Earlier, PM Modi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma paid floral tributes in Banswara district to Pt Deendayal Upadhyaya on his birth anniversary.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi inaugurated the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show-2025 at Greater Noida. (ANI)

