DGCA Begins Test Flights at Noida International Airport, Launch Expected by November-End

The much-awaited Noida International Airport in Jewar has inched closer to becoming operational as the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) began crucial test flights today. The trials mark a major milestone before the airport’s expected launch by the end of November. Once completed, the airport will ease air traffic congestion in Delhi and boost connectivity across Uttar Pradesh and North India.

Published By: Vani Verma
Published: October 28, 2025 09:45:21 IST

Noida International Airport in Jewar is set to start operations soon, with the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) conducting test flights on October 27, 2025. The airport is expected to operationalize officially by the end of November 2025, upon receipt of approvals.

DGCA Test Flights Begin

DGCA began the process of test flights on October 27, which is part of compliance and public safety verification that’s crucial to the airport’s operations. This test includes runway certification and safety and operational evaluations to ensure that the airport meets compliance regulations. Completion of these tests is necessary to issue the airport’s licence for commercial operations. 

Chief Minister’s Inspection and Security Review

Yogi Adityanath, Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, visited Jewar to assess the progress being made. Adityanath reviewed the construction of the domestic terminal, security, and traffic management. The Chief Minister presided over a number of meetings that included the district administration, police, contractor, and Noida International Airport Limited (NIAL) to monitor the progress of the airport development and all of its associate components.

Steps Towards Launch

Officials stated that Chief Minister is informed that license process with the DGCA is in the works and that airlines will soon operationalize their offices at the airport. Corrections and compliance testing as part of DGCA flights are key in getting to the license. Once approval is provided, the work for the opening of the airport will be finalized towards the mid-November, and the private airline’s flight schedules will be from the mid-December. 

Expected Opening and Impact

Although the official opening date is still not clear, it is expect to open in the third week of November. The new airport will improve regional and provide some relief to the congested Indira Gandhi International Airport. It is regarded as an important milestone in developing infrastructure and improving aviation facilities in northern India. 

What’s Next? 

Once the airport has received DGCA approval, commercial operations will begin gradually. Airlines will initially begin with domestic flights, which may eventually lead to international flights. The opening of the airport will be an important milestone for the development of Noida that will benefit travelers and provide significance economic support to the region.

This article is based on the latest official updates and media reports available at the time of publication. Weather conditions, regulatory approvals, and project timelines are subject to change as per government and aviation authority decisions.

First published on: Oct 28, 2025 9:45 AM IST
Tags: aviation newsDGCA IndiaDGCA test flightJewar Airport latest updatejewar-airportNoida Airport launch dateNoida Airport openingNoida International AirportUP airport projectUttar pradesh news

