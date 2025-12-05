DGCA Withdraws Crew Rest Rule Amid IndiGo Crisis Which Led To Flight Cancellations

Indigo: The Airline Pilots’ Association of India (ALPA India) has lodged a strong protest with the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), accusing the regulator of granting selective and unsafe relaxations to IndiGo under the revised Flight Duty Time Limit (FDTL) CAR Phase II rules. The letter comes at a time when IndiGo is facing nationwide operational disruptions, with more than 500 flights delayed or cancelled on Friday.

Pilots’ Body Warns Of Compromised Safety

In its communication to the DGCA, ALPA India said the exemptions violate earlier commitments, dilute safety norms and undermine the core purpose of fatigue-management regulations. The association cited its November 24, 2025 meeting with DGCA officials, where both sides had agreed that no operator would be allowed dispensations driven by commercial motives.

“It is with profound concern and deep disappointment that we write to you… this decision has gravely compromised the safety of the flying public,” ALPA stated.

The pilots’ body further argued that all airlines were given nearly two years to transition to the new norms, yet IndiGo allegedly expanded its Winter 2025 schedule, approved by the DGCA- leading to disruptions barely 35 days after Phase II took effect on November 1.

ALPA demanded the immediate withdrawal of exemptions, a probe into what it called an “artificial pilot-shortage narrative,” and punitive action against IndiGo’s management.

DGCA withdraws instructions to all operators regarding Weekly Rest for crew members. “…In view of the ongoing operational disruptions and representations received from various airlines regarding the need to ensure continuity and stability of operations…the instruction… pic.twitter.com/uJXxs6Sxqy — ANI (@ANI) December 5, 2025

Concerns Over Night-Landing Limits & Pilot Fatigue

ALPA India criticised the DGCA for relaxing the definition of night operations and increasing the permitted number of landings encroaching on night hours from two to four. Such changes, it said, weaken protections meant to prevent pilot fatigue and directly threaten passenger safety.

The letter stressed that any fatigue-related incident arising from these dispensations would be the regulator’s responsibility, not the pilots’.

DGCA Says Exemptions Are Temporary

Responding to the situation, the DGCA said IndiGo has sought temporary exemptions from certain FDTL rules for its A320 fleet until February 10, 2026, and has assured full operational stability by then.

IndiGo has recently been cancelling 170–200 flights daily- far above normal levels. A detailed review by the DGCA found the disruptions were caused by crew-planning gaps, winter constraints and transitional challenges in implementing the revised FDTL norms, rolled out in two phases on July 1 and November 1, 2025.

Meanwhile, Delhi Airport issued an advisory confirming that all IndiGo departures from Delhi on Friday have been cancelled until midnight, while flights of other airlines continue as scheduled.

(With Agency Inputs)

READ MORE: All IndiGo Flights From Delhi Cancelled Till Midnight – Here’s Why The Airline Is Facing Major Disruptions