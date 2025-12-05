LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
dgca aviation news pm modi’ IND vs SA Ajay Bagga rupee indian economy geopolitical impact putin dgca aviation news pm modi’ IND vs SA Ajay Bagga rupee indian economy geopolitical impact putin dgca aviation news pm modi’ IND vs SA Ajay Bagga rupee indian economy geopolitical impact putin dgca aviation news pm modi’ IND vs SA Ajay Bagga rupee indian economy geopolitical impact putin
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
dgca aviation news pm modi’ IND vs SA Ajay Bagga rupee indian economy geopolitical impact putin dgca aviation news pm modi’ IND vs SA Ajay Bagga rupee indian economy geopolitical impact putin dgca aviation news pm modi’ IND vs SA Ajay Bagga rupee indian economy geopolitical impact putin dgca aviation news pm modi’ IND vs SA Ajay Bagga rupee indian economy geopolitical impact putin
LIVE TV
Home > India > All IndiGo Flights From Delhi Cancelled Till Midnight – Here’s Why The Airline Is Facing Major Disruptions

All IndiGo Flights From Delhi Cancelled Till Midnight – Here’s Why The Airline Is Facing Major Disruptions

IndiGo Flight Cancellations and Flight Status: India’s largest airline, IndiGo, has faced major operational disruptions over the past three days, leading to over 600 flight cancellations. Major airports, including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, reported severe passenger inconvenience. The airline cited planning gaps and misjudgment as the primary reasons for the chaos.

IndiGo cancels 600+ flights in 3 days due to planning gaps; major airports face chaos, normal operations expected by Feb 10. Photo: ANI.
IndiGo cancels 600+ flights in 3 days due to planning gaps; major airports face chaos, normal operations expected by Feb 10. Photo: ANI.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Last updated: December 5, 2025 13:25:50 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

All IndiGo Flights From Delhi Cancelled Till Midnight – Here’s Why The Airline Is Facing Major Disruptions

IndiGo Flight Disruptions: All outgoing flights from Delhi have been suspended until 23:59 on Friday, intensifying the disruption already affecting major airports nationwide. Passengers at IGI Airport were notified of the complete halt in departures as the situation deteriorated through the day.

IndiGo, which typically runs about 235 daily departures from Delhi, has been heavily impacted, leaving hundreds of travellers stranded with no choice but to wait, reschedule, or seek alternative travel options.

The disruption has resulted in the cancellation of more than 600 flights and widespread chaos at airports across the country. On Thursday alone, over 400 flights were cancelled, following significant disruptions on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The airline informed aviation regulators that the crisis stemmed from “misjudgment and planning gaps,” which have left tens of thousands of passengers stranded.

Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai Airports Face Disruption

According to reports, more than 550 domestic and international flights were cancelled. Major airports faced severe disruption, with Bengaluru reporting 99 cancellations, Hyderabad 79, Delhi around 150, and Mumbai 118. This followed at least 150 cancellations on Wednesday and a similar scale of disruption on Tuesday.

DGCA teams inspecting Terminal 1 at Delhi Airport noted that IndiGo had “inadequate” passenger-handling staff, which contributed to crowding and passenger distress.

Also Read: IndiGo Flight Chaos Continues: What Is Causing Massive Cancellations Across India And When Will Normalcy Return?

IndiGo’s On-Time Performance Plummets, Issues Apology

The airline, known for high punctuality, recorded an on-time performance of just 19.7% on Wednesday, a sharp drop from 35% on Tuesday. The operational turmoil has prompted the airline to issue a second apology in as many days.

“IndiGo teams are working diligently and making all efforts with the support of MOCA, DGCA, BCAS, AAI and airport operators to reduce the cascading impact of these delays and restore normalcy,” the airline said in a statement.

Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu reviewed the situation with officials from his ministry and IndiGo.

IndiGo Request for Regulatory Relief

Amid the ongoing disruptions, IndiGo has requested aviation regulators for relief from rules limiting pilot duty hours at night. The airline has indicated that full operational stability is expected only by February 10, 2026.

It also cautioned that further cancellations could occur over the next two to three days as part of schedule stabilization efforts, with flight reductions expected to begin from December 8.

“The disruptions have arisen primarily from misjudgment and planning gaps in implementing Phase 2 of the (Flight Duty Time Limitations), with the airline accepting that the actual crew requirement exceeded their anticipation,” the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said in a statement on Thursday following a briefing from IndiGo representatives.

IndiGo Passengers Impacted

Thousands of travelers continued to face inconvenience on Thursday, marking the third consecutive day of flight cancellations and delays. The airline’s failure to adjust roster planning in line with new government regulations has exacerbated the crisis.

IndiGo has assured the DGCA that its operations will be fully restored by February 10, even as the regulator evaluates the airline’s request for temporary relaxation of duty hour provisions for pilots.

“The disruptions have arisen primarily from misjudgment and planning gaps in implementing Phase 2 of the Flight Duty Time Limitations, with the airline accepting that the actual crew requirement exceeded their anticipation,” DGCA said in a statement. 

Also Read: IndiGo Flight Cancellations: Airline Issues Big Statement, Says Normal Ops To Resume By This Date

First published on: Dec 5, 2025 1:08 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: aviation newsdgcahome-hero-pos-7indigoIndiGo disruptionsIndiGo flightsRam Mohan Naidu

RELATED News

From Full Refund To Free Meals: What Benefits Can You Claim If Your Flight Gets Cancelled? Refund Process Explained Amid IndiGo Cancelling Over 600 Flights

‘Lost for Words’: Singapore High Commissioner Simon Wong Among Thousands Stranded After IndiGo Flight Cancellations

Ratan Tata’s Step Mother And Lakme Founder – Simone Tata Passes Away At 95, All You Need To Know

{LIVE} Bodoland Lottery Result Today (05.12.2025) Live Updates: Assam State Lottery Friday Lucky Draw At 3 PM LIVE – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

[OUT] | Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Today (05.12.2025) LIVE: Friday Lucky Winner 1st Prize Rs. 1 Crore Winner Ticket (35H 29648) – Check Complete Winner List and Prize Details

LATEST NEWS

Why Hotel Check-In Times Are Always 12 PM or 2 PM: Secrets Behind Why You Can’t Get Your Room Earlier

“Knows What His Role Is Within This Team”: Dale Steyn’s Lavishes Praise On This Indian Batter Ahead Of 3rd ODI Against South Africa

All IndiGo Flights From Delhi Cancelled Till Midnight – Here’s Why The Airline Is Facing Major Disruptions

Who Is Avadhut Sathe? SEBI Bans Trading Guru, Impounds ₹546 Crore Over Unregistered Advisory

“India Not Neutral But On Side Of Peace,” PM Modi Roars As Russian President Putin Assures Him Of Ukraine War Settlement

Gold and Silver Price Today on December 5: Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Can Virat Kohli Displace Rohit Sharma From Top Spot In ODI Rankings After 3rd ODI? What Are The Scenarios?

Russian President Vladimir Putin Receives Ceremonial Welcome And Tri-Services Guard Of Honour At Rashtrapati Bhavan

Top 3 Nighttime Drinks That Naturally Reduce High Morning Blood Pressure Levels Safe

Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty Jump As RBI Rate Cut Sparks Broad Market Rally

All IndiGo Flights From Delhi Cancelled Till Midnight – Here’s Why The Airline Is Facing Major Disruptions

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

All IndiGo Flights From Delhi Cancelled Till Midnight – Here’s Why The Airline Is Facing Major Disruptions

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

All IndiGo Flights From Delhi Cancelled Till Midnight – Here’s Why The Airline Is Facing Major Disruptions
All IndiGo Flights From Delhi Cancelled Till Midnight – Here’s Why The Airline Is Facing Major Disruptions
All IndiGo Flights From Delhi Cancelled Till Midnight – Here’s Why The Airline Is Facing Major Disruptions
All IndiGo Flights From Delhi Cancelled Till Midnight – Here’s Why The Airline Is Facing Major Disruptions

QUICK LINKS