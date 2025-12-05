All IndiGo Flights From Delhi Cancelled Till Midnight – Here’s Why The Airline Is Facing Major Disruptions

IndiGo Flight Disruptions: All outgoing flights from Delhi have been suspended until 23:59 on Friday, intensifying the disruption already affecting major airports nationwide. Passengers at IGI Airport were notified of the complete halt in departures as the situation deteriorated through the day.

IndiGo, which typically runs about 235 daily departures from Delhi, has been heavily impacted, leaving hundreds of travellers stranded with no choice but to wait, reschedule, or seek alternative travel options.

The disruption has resulted in the cancellation of more than 600 flights and widespread chaos at airports across the country. On Thursday alone, over 400 flights were cancelled, following significant disruptions on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The airline informed aviation regulators that the crisis stemmed from “misjudgment and planning gaps,” which have left tens of thousands of passengers stranded.

Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai Airports Face Disruption

According to reports, more than 550 domestic and international flights were cancelled. Major airports faced severe disruption, with Bengaluru reporting 99 cancellations, Hyderabad 79, Delhi around 150, and Mumbai 118. This followed at least 150 cancellations on Wednesday and a similar scale of disruption on Tuesday.

DGCA teams inspecting Terminal 1 at Delhi Airport noted that IndiGo had “inadequate” passenger-handling staff, which contributed to crowding and passenger distress.

IndiGo’s On-Time Performance Plummets, Issues Apology

The airline, known for high punctuality, recorded an on-time performance of just 19.7% on Wednesday, a sharp drop from 35% on Tuesday. The operational turmoil has prompted the airline to issue a second apology in as many days.

“IndiGo teams are working diligently and making all efforts with the support of MOCA, DGCA, BCAS, AAI and airport operators to reduce the cascading impact of these delays and restore normalcy,” the airline said in a statement.

Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu reviewed the situation with officials from his ministry and IndiGo.

IndiGo Request for Regulatory Relief

Amid the ongoing disruptions, IndiGo has requested aviation regulators for relief from rules limiting pilot duty hours at night. The airline has indicated that full operational stability is expected only by February 10, 2026.

It also cautioned that further cancellations could occur over the next two to three days as part of schedule stabilization efforts, with flight reductions expected to begin from December 8.

“The disruptions have arisen primarily from misjudgment and planning gaps in implementing Phase 2 of the (Flight Duty Time Limitations), with the airline accepting that the actual crew requirement exceeded their anticipation,” the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said in a statement on Thursday following a briefing from IndiGo representatives.

IndiGo Passengers Impacted

Thousands of travelers continued to face inconvenience on Thursday, marking the third consecutive day of flight cancellations and delays. The airline’s failure to adjust roster planning in line with new government regulations has exacerbated the crisis.

IndiGo has assured the DGCA that its operations will be fully restored by February 10, even as the regulator evaluates the airline’s request for temporary relaxation of duty hour provisions for pilots.

