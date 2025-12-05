IndiGo Flight Cancellations: Airline Issues Big Statement, Says Normal Ops To Resume By This Date

IndiGo has informed the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) that it will reduce flights starting December 8 to manage ongoing disruptions, with stable flight operations expected to resume by February 10, 2026.

The announcement comes after several days of major flight cancellations, which affected passengers across the country. On the day of the DGCA statement, more than 500 IndiGo flights were cancelled at various airports.

According to the regulator, these disruptions were caused by planning gaps in implementing the second phase of the Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) norms. IndiGo underestimated the crew requirements, leading to operational challenges.

In response, the civil aviation ministry and DGCA held a detailed review meeting with the airline to assess the situation and monitor corrective measures. IndiGo told the regulator that it is taking steps to stabilise operations, but some cancellations are expected over the next few days as adjustments are made.

To ensure smoother operations, DGCA has asked IndiGo to submit a detailed roadmap. This includes plans for crew recruitment, aircraft induction, crew training, roster restructuring, and safety-risk assessments. The regulator also asked the airline to outline any FDTL relaxations needed to normalise flight operations.

IndiGo’s decision to temporarily reduce flights aims to minimise inconvenience to passengers while the airline implements these measures. The DGCA will continue to monitor the situation closely and ensure that all corrective actions meet safety and operational standards.

Passengers are advised to check the status of their flights regularly and stay in touch with the airline for updates during this period.

