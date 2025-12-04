Massive Flight Disruption At Indian Airports: Pilots’ Body Blasts IndiGo For Hiring Freeze Amid Cancellation Chaos

Severe chaos has gripped major Indian airports as IndiGo, the country’s largest airline, faces massive cancellations and delays, leaving thousands of passengers stranded and frustrated. The operational breakdown has sparked widespread anger and a fierce response from pilot unions, which blame IndiGo for “poor planning” and an unnecessary hiring freeze.

Pilot Union Slams IndiGo Over Hiring and Planning Failures

In a strongly worded letter to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the Federation of Indian Pilots (FIP) accused IndiGo of ignoring warnings despite having a two-year window to prepare for stricter Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) norms. The new rules, aimed at preventing pilot fatigue and boosting flight safety, mandate longer weekly rest periods, extended night hours, and limits on night landings.

‘Short-Sighted Strategy,’ Says FIP

The FIP alleged that IndiGo “inexplicably adopted a hiring freeze,entered non-poaching agreements, and maintained a pay freeze for pilots even while expanding its winter schedule by nearly 10%. The union said the airline added more flights without the required crew, calling it “short-sighted planning” and an “unorthodox lean manpower strategy.” It urged DGCA to review IndiGo’s flight slots and reallocate them to airlines capable of operating reliably during peak fog season.

Passenger Nightmare: Massive Cancellations and Delays

The fallout for travellers has been severe. More than 150 flights were cancelled and several hundred delayed on Wednesday alone, with only 19.7% of IndiGo flights operating on time across six major airports, according to the Civil Aviation Ministry dashboard. Social media was swamped with visuals of long queues, chaotic scenes at check-in counters, and furious passengers complaining about poor communication and lack of assistance.

IndiGo Cites ‘Multiple Operational Challenges’

IndiGo attributed the disruptions to a “multitude of unforeseen operational challenges” including winter weather, airport congestion, technology glitches, winter schedule transitions, and adjustments under new roster rules. However, both FIP and the Airline Pilots’ Association of India dismissed this explanation, noting that all airlines faced the same regulatory changes, yet none experienced such a major collapse.

Scale of Operations Magnifies Impact

With more than 2,200 daily flights nearly double that of Air India even a small disruption has a huge ripple effect. A 10–20% operational impact translates to 200–400 cancelled or delayed flights, affecting thousands of travellers across the country.

New FDTL Norms Force Roster Failures

The stricter schedule guidelines, effective from November 1, have meant many pilots cannot legally fly under previous duty setups, leading to widespread roster failures and last-minute cancellations.

The situation is expected to worsen over the coming weeks as winter fog intensifies. FIP has demanded that the DGCA verify pilot availability before approving seasonal flight schedules to ensure safety and reliability.

Travellers have been advised to monitor flight updates frequently and prepare for potential disruptions.

