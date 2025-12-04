LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ICC warrant flight cancellations bhopal Jaish-e-Mohammad IND vs SA Aequs GMP Haryana Police crude oil India Russia india russia relations ICC warrant flight cancellations bhopal Jaish-e-Mohammad IND vs SA Aequs GMP Haryana Police crude oil India Russia india russia relations ICC warrant flight cancellations bhopal Jaish-e-Mohammad IND vs SA Aequs GMP Haryana Police crude oil India Russia india russia relations ICC warrant flight cancellations bhopal Jaish-e-Mohammad IND vs SA Aequs GMP Haryana Police crude oil India Russia india russia relations
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ICC warrant flight cancellations bhopal Jaish-e-Mohammad IND vs SA Aequs GMP Haryana Police crude oil India Russia india russia relations ICC warrant flight cancellations bhopal Jaish-e-Mohammad IND vs SA Aequs GMP Haryana Police crude oil India Russia india russia relations ICC warrant flight cancellations bhopal Jaish-e-Mohammad IND vs SA Aequs GMP Haryana Police crude oil India Russia india russia relations ICC warrant flight cancellations bhopal Jaish-e-Mohammad IND vs SA Aequs GMP Haryana Police crude oil India Russia india russia relations
LIVE TV
Home > India > Massive Flight Disruption At Indian Airports: Pilots’ Body Blasts IndiGo For Hiring Freeze Amid Cancellation Chaos

Massive Flight Disruption At Indian Airports: Pilots’ Body Blasts IndiGo For Hiring Freeze Amid Cancellation Chaos

Massive chaos at Indian airports as IndiGo faces major cancellations and delays amid a pilot shortage. Unions blame poor planning and a hiring freeze ahead of new FDTL rules. Over 150 flights cancelled, thousands stranded, and more disruption expected.

IndiGo faces massive cancellations and delays. (Photo: X)
IndiGo faces massive cancellations and delays. (Photo: X)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: December 4, 2025 14:53:54 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Massive Flight Disruption At Indian Airports: Pilots’ Body Blasts IndiGo For Hiring Freeze Amid Cancellation Chaos

Severe chaos has gripped major Indian airports as IndiGo, the country’s largest airline, faces massive cancellations and delays, leaving thousands of passengers stranded and frustrated. The operational breakdown has sparked widespread anger and a fierce response from pilot unions, which blame IndiGo for “poor planning” and an unnecessary hiring freeze.

Pilot Union Slams IndiGo Over Hiring and Planning Failures

 In a strongly worded letter to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the Federation of Indian Pilots (FIP) accused IndiGo of ignoring warnings despite having a two-year window to prepare for stricter Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) norms. The new rules, aimed at preventing pilot fatigue and boosting flight safety, mandate longer weekly rest periods, extended night hours, and limits on night landings.

‘Short-Sighted Strategy,’ Says FIP

 The FIP alleged that IndiGo “inexplicably adopted a hiring freeze,entered non-poaching agreements, and maintained a pay freeze for pilots even while expanding its winter schedule by nearly 10%. The union said the airline added more flights without the required crew, calling it “short-sighted planning” and an “unorthodox lean manpower strategy.” It urged DGCA to review IndiGo’s flight slots and reallocate them to airlines capable of operating reliably during peak fog season.

Passenger Nightmare: Massive Cancellations and Delays

The fallout for travellers has been severe. More than 150 flights were cancelled and several hundred delayed on Wednesday alone, with only 19.7% of IndiGo flights operating on time across six major airports, according to the Civil Aviation Ministry dashboard. Social media was swamped with visuals of long queues, chaotic scenes at check-in counters, and furious passengers complaining about poor communication and lack of assistance.

IndiGo Cites ‘Multiple Operational Challenges’

 IndiGo attributed the disruptions to a “multitude of unforeseen operational challenges” including winter weather, airport congestion, technology glitches, winter schedule transitions, and adjustments under new roster rules. However, both FIP and the Airline Pilots’ Association of India dismissed this explanation, noting that all airlines faced the same regulatory changes, yet none experienced such a major collapse.

Scale of Operations Magnifies Impact

 With more than 2,200 daily flights nearly double that of Air India even a small disruption has a huge ripple effect. A 10–20% operational impact translates to 200–400 cancelled or delayed flights, affecting thousands of travellers across the country.

New FDTL Norms Force Roster Failures

 The stricter schedule guidelines, effective from November 1, have meant many pilots cannot legally fly under previous duty setups, leading to widespread roster failures and last-minute cancellations.

 The situation is expected to worsen over the coming weeks as winter fog intensifies. FIP has demanded that the DGCA verify pilot availability before approving seasonal flight schedules to ensure safety and reliability.

Travellers have been advised to monitor flight updates frequently and prepare for potential disruptions.

ALSO READ: IndiGo Flight Chaos Continues: What Is Causing Massive Cancellations Across India And When Will Normalcy Return?

First published on: Dec 4, 2025 2:53 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: flight cancellationshome-hero-pos-4indigoIndiGo flight chaosIndiGo pilot shortage

RELATED News

MP Shocker: Karnataka Governor’s Granddaughter-In-Law Alleges Torture Over Dowry, Thrown Off Rooftop, Denied Food As Drugs And Affairs Of Husband Come Into Limelight

ED Raids 20 Locations in Uttar Pradesh in ₹300-Crore Maxizone Ponzi Scheme Probe

‘Satisfaction Of Stealing From A Thief Is Crazy’: How ChatGPT Helped Delhi Man Track Down Facebook Scammer, Make Him ‘Beg’ For Forgiveness

International Cheetah Day 2025: PM Modi Commends Wildlife Lovers and Conservationists

IndiGo Flight Chaos Continues: What Is Causing Massive Cancellations Across India And When Will Normalcy Return?

LATEST NEWS

‘Weight’ No More: WHO Releases First-Ever Guidelines On GLP-1 Obesity Drugs- What They Are, Availability, And Pricing | Explained

Putin’s 2-Day India Visit: Why Russian President Can Fly To New Delhi Without Any Worries Despite ICC Arrest Warrant? Everything Explained

Massive Flight Disruption At Indian Airports: Pilots’ Body Blasts IndiGo For Hiring Freeze Amid Cancellation Chaos

Yashasvi Jaiswal To Sit Out? With Series On The Line, Will India Make Changes In Playing XI For Decider Against South Africa?

China Earthquake: Strong 6.0 Magnitude Quake Hits Xinjiang Region – What We Know

Why Finland Is The Happiest Country In The World And What India Can Learn To Improve Its Global Ranking

Struggling With A Cold? Discover Smart, Surprising Tricks To Keep Your Home Warm Without Switching On The Heater

“Only Man I Get Jealous Of Is Ranveer Singh”: Orry Reacts as Ranveer and Deepika Recreate His Viral Pose, Calls Them Power Couple of Bollywood

Duffer Brothers Shock Fans: Steve Harrington Was Supposed to Die in Season 1, Creators Reveal Ahead of Stranger Things 5

Will The Viral ‘19-Minute Video’ Empty Your Bank Account? Think Twice Before You Click On The Malware Link

Massive Flight Disruption At Indian Airports: Pilots’ Body Blasts IndiGo For Hiring Freeze Amid Cancellation Chaos

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Massive Flight Disruption At Indian Airports: Pilots’ Body Blasts IndiGo For Hiring Freeze Amid Cancellation Chaos

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Massive Flight Disruption At Indian Airports: Pilots’ Body Blasts IndiGo For Hiring Freeze Amid Cancellation Chaos
Massive Flight Disruption At Indian Airports: Pilots’ Body Blasts IndiGo For Hiring Freeze Amid Cancellation Chaos
Massive Flight Disruption At Indian Airports: Pilots’ Body Blasts IndiGo For Hiring Freeze Amid Cancellation Chaos
Massive Flight Disruption At Indian Airports: Pilots’ Body Blasts IndiGo For Hiring Freeze Amid Cancellation Chaos

QUICK LINKS