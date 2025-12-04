IndiGo Flight Chaos Continues: What Is Causing Massive Cancellations Across India And When Will Normalcy Return?

IndiGo continues to grapple with widespread flight disruptions in India, causing significant inconvenience to passengers. On Wednesday alone, more than 200 flights were cancelled across major cities, sparking frustration among travellers. The airline has attributed the disruptions to a combination of operational, technical, and regulatory factors, while aviation authorities have launched investigations into the situation.

Massive IndiGo Flight Cancellations Across Key Cities

Multiple major cities, including Delhi, Bengaluru, Kolkata, and Hyderabad, have been hit by fresh waves of IndiGo flight cancellations.

Over 40 arrivals and departures were cancelled in Hyderabad. Both legs of at least 10 flights were scrapped in Kolkata. Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru saw more than 42 IndiGo arrivals and departures cancelled.

Passengers have reported being stranded for hours, facing missed meetings, and disrupted onward travel plans.

IndiGo Punctuality Drops, 1,232 Flights Cancelled In November

IndiGo’s recent operational challenges have also impacted its punctuality. The airline cancelled 1,232 flights in November, citing crew shortages, compliance with Flight Duty Time Limit (FDTL) norms, and airport or airspace constraints beyond its control.

The carrier’s on-time performance fell sharply to 67.7% in November, down from 84.1% in October, while official data for December 2 showed punctuality dropping to just 35%, the lowest among Indian carriers.

IndiGo Crew Shortages and Regulatory Impact

A significant factor behind the cancellations is crew shortage, intensified by the second phase of FDTL regulations implemented by the DGCA.

An IndiGo spokesperson explained to HT, “Stricter rest and duty-hour requirements have reduced crew availability at short notice, forcing the airline to cancel or reschedule flights whenever reserve pilots or cabin crew cannot be rostered within the new limits.”

The new FDTL norms are designed to reduce pilot fatigue and improve safety, introducing:

Weekly rest – 48 consecutive hours of rest per week.

Night landing limits -Maximum of 2 landings during night operations (midnight–6 am).

Consecutive night duties – Crew cannot be rostered for more than two consecutive nights with duty during night operations.

While intended for safety, these regulations have reduced flexibility in crew rostering, contributing to operational strain.

Technical Glitches and Seasonal Factors Contribute to IndiGo Flight mess

IndiGo has also cited technology and scheduling issues, “Minor technology glitches, winter season schedule changes, adverse weather, increased congestion, and updated crew rostering rules had a compounding impact on operations that was difficult to anticipate,” the airline said.

Also, an urgent Airbus A320 software patch implemented over the weekend of November 29–30 affected several flights. The patch was mandated after 15 passengers were injured on a JetBlue A320 following a sudden altitude drop. This software update coincided with IndiGo’s ongoing crew and scheduling challenges, intensifying the disruption.

Regulatory Probe by DGCA

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has launched an investigation into IndiGo’s operational meltdown. The regulator has asked the airline to:

Explain the reasons behind the ongoing flight disruptions.

Submit a concrete mitigation plan to curb cancellations and delays.

The DGCA has summoned IndiGo to its headquarters to discuss corrective measures and ensure passenger inconvenience is minimised.

