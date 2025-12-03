200 Flight Cancelled, 48 Hrs to Fix: What Caused the IndiGO Flight Chaos

India’s biggest airline, IndiGo, has been compelled to cancel and delay a large number of flights as it continues to grapple with newly introduced pilot rest and duty-hour norms. On Tuesday, only about three out of ten IndiGo flights departed on schedule, a major setback for a carrier that prides itself on punctuality.

As per Government data from Tuesday revealed its on-time performance had dropped to a mere 35 per cent from 2,200 flights daily, a steep decline for the biggest airline. This means that more than 1,400 flights were delayed on that single day.

200 IndiGo Flights Cancelled

The chaos carried into Wednesday as well, with airports in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad together reporting nearly 200 flight cancellations by midday, causing major inconvenience for domestic travellers. Long queues formed at help desks, passengers scrambled for alternative options, and airlines struggled to manage the growing backlog. The cascading delays further strained operation, turning peak travel hours into a day of widespread frustration across major metro airports.







What Caused IndiGO Flights Cancellation?

IndiGO’s official statement explained that a combination of minor technical issues, winter schedule changes, bad weather, heavy airport congestion, and revised crew rostering rules all came together to disrupt operations in ways that the airline says it could not have anticipated.

An IndiGo Spokesperson said, “We acknowledge that IndiGo’s operations have been significantly disrupted across the network for the past two days, and we sincerely apologise to our customers for the inconvenience caused. A multitude of unforeseen operational challenges, including minor technology glitches, schedule changes linked to the winter season, adverse weather conditions, increased congestion in the aviation system, and the implementation of updated crew rostering rules (Flight Duty Time Limitations), had a negative compounding impact on our operations in a way that was not feasible to be anticipated.”

IndiGo Announces 48-Hour Schedule Fix to Stabilise Operations

IndiGO has announced a 48-hour corrective plan to stabilise its operations after days of massive delays and cancellations. The airline said it is implementing “calibrated schedule adjustments” to bring its network back on track, promising a gradual recovery in punctuality.

The statement reads, “To contain the disruption and restore stability, we have initiated calibrated adjustments to our schedules. These measures will remain in place for the next 48 hours and will allow us to normalise our operations and progressively recover our punctuality across the network. Our teams are working around the clock to ease customer discomfort and ensure operations stabilise as quickly as possible. Furthermore, the affected customers are being offered alternate travel arrangements to reach their destinations or refunds, as applicable…”

Crew Shortage & New Duty Rules Trigger Massive IndiGo Delays

IndiGO has been hit hard by a major crew shortage triggered by the new Flight Duty Time Limitation (FDTL) rules introduced last month, which require more humane work schedules for pilots and cabin crew. The lack of staff has caused widespread delays and cancellations across major airports/

The situation deteriorated further on Wednesday morning when check-in systems at multiple airports, including key hubs, suddenly went down. Airlines were forced to switch to slower manual processes, and the simultaneous outage across locations resulted in immediate and significant flight delays.

