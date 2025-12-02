IndiGo Flight Bomb Threat: Hyderabad-Bound Flight From Kuwait Makes Emergency Landing In Mumbai After Human Bomb Alert – What We Know About Passengers

IndiGo Flight Bomb Threat: A Hyderabad-bound IndiGo flight from Kuwait was safely diverted to Mumbai after authorities received a human bomb threat on board. The threat was conveyed via a detailed email, prompting immediate action by security agencies to ensure the safety of passengers and crew. Preparations were made for a secure landing, followed by thorough checks and screenings of the aircraft.

Bomb Threat On IndiGo Flight Alerts Trigger Security Response

Initial reports indicate that Hyderabad Airport first received the alert, which explicitly warned of a “human bomb” onboard. A similar message was also received at Delhi Airport, prompting security agencies to activate emergency protocols.

Following standard safety procedures, the flight was rerouted to Mumbai, where it landed without incident. Upon arrival, the aircraft was moved to an isolation bay for detailed inspection. Security teams, including bomb-disposal squads and CISF personnel, conducted a comprehensive search, but no suspicious objects were found.

Emergency responders remained on standby throughout the operation to manage any potential threat.

Emergency landing at Mumbai Airport after a bomb threat in a Kuwait-Hyderabad IndiGo flight. More details awaited. — ANI (@ANI) December 2, 2025

IndiGo Flight Bomb Threat Comes A Day After Hoax Threat In A Thane School

This incident comes amid heightened vigilance following a bomb threat at a private school in the Mira Road area of Thane district, Maharashtra. On Monday, the school received an email at approximately 6:30 am claiming that a bomb had been planted on its premises.

This is a developing story. Come back for more.

Also Read: Rajya Sabha Witnesses Heated Exchange After Mallikarjun Kharge Refers To Unexpected Exit Of Former VP Jagdeep Dhankhar