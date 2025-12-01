LIVE TV
Home > India > Who Is Vibha Devi? 'Bahubali' Rajballabh Yadav's Wife With A Net Worth Of Rs. 30 Crore Fails To Read Oath In Hindi, Asks Another MLA, 'Read It For Me', Watch!

Who Is Vibha Devi? 'Bahubali' Rajballabh Yadav's Wife With A Net Worth Of Rs. 30 Crore Fails To Read Oath In Hindi, Asks Another MLA, 'Read It For Me', Watch!

JDU MLA Vibha Devi’s oath-taking struggle in the Bihar Assembly went viral, sparking debate about her capability. This article explores her background, wealth, political rise, ties to Rajballabh Yadav, and the decades-old Yadav vs Yadav rivalry shaping Nawada politics.

Vibha Devi (PHOTO: X)
Vibha Devi (PHOTO: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: December 1, 2025 20:46:54 IST

Who Is Vibha Devi? 'Bahubali' Rajballabh Yadav's Wife With A Net Worth Of Rs. 30 Crore Fails To Read Oath In Hindi, Asks Another MLA, 'Read It For Me', Watch!

The first session of the Bihar Assembly had a moment that instantly blew up online. Vibha Devi, the new JDU MLA from Nawada, struggled to read her oath in Hindi.

She kept stumbling, pausing to listen as Manorama Devi, another MLA sitting next to her, fed her the words. That halting, broken oath has gone viral.

People on social media are questioning everything: If she can’t even read her oath in Hindi, how’s she supposed to do her job? Nitish Kumar and JDU are catching heat too, for giving her a ticket in the first place. 

Who is Vibha Devi?

She’s not just any newcomer. Vibha Devi is married to Rajballabh Yadav, a former Nawada MLA and a heavyweight in local politics. For years, he’s been a big name in the area, politically and socially.

But in 2016, everything changed when Rajballabh Yadav lost his assembly seat after being convicted under POCSO. That’s when Vibha Devi stepped into politics for the first time.

She ran for the Nawada Lok Sabha seat in 2019 with an RJD ticket but didn’t win. In 2020, she went for the Nawada Assembly seat again with RJD and pulled off a surprise victory, winning by more than 26,000 votes. Since then, she hasn’t looked back. She’s now carved out her own identity in Nawada’s political scene.

What is Vibha Devi’s net worth? 

She’s not just powerful, she’s wealthy too. According to her election affidavit, she owns property worth about ₹32 crore. That kind of financial muscle has only helped her get a firmer grip on local politics.

This time around, she switched sides and joined JDU right before the election just as her husband got out of jail. Leaving RJD, she grabbed the JDU ticket from Nitish Kumar, and the voters sent her to the Assembly with a thumping margin of over 87,000 votes.

Even with all the mockery over her oath, her political clout hasn’t taken a hit. Many say it’s her husband’s deep roots and the caste math that handed her victory long before the votes were even counted.

The Rajballabh family

The Yadav family has been at the centre of Nawada’s politics for decades. Since the ’90s, two names have dominated: Rajballabh Yadav and Kaushal Yadav.

Back in 1992, when Lalu Yadav’s government was on the brink, Rajballabh’s older brother Krishna Yadav broke away BJP MLAs to keep Lalu in power. That move sealed a lasting bond between the Yadav family and Lalu.

Rajballabh himself started his political journey in 1995, winning as an independent and quickly rising in Nawada. By 2000, he was an RJD MLA, and Lalu made him Minister of State for Labour.

First published on: Dec 1, 2025 8:46 PM IST
QUICK LINKS