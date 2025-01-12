Home
Sunday, January 12, 2025
Dhanbad School Principal Accused Of Forcing 80 Girls To Remove Shirts For Writing Messages, Sparks Outrage

A Dhanbad school principal allegedly forced 80 Class X girls to remove their shirts on ‘Pen Day,’ leading to public outrage. DC Madhvi Mishra formed a probe committee, reviewing CCTV footage and questioning staff, while the principal denies the allegations.

Dhanbad School Principal Accused Of Forcing 80 Girls To Remove Shirts For Writing Messages, Sparks Outrage

A shocking incident unfolded at a private school in Dhanbad, where the principal allegedly made 80 Class X girl students remove their uniform shirts on ‘Pen Day,’ citing disapproval of written messages on their clothing. Deputy Commissioner (DC) Madhvi Mishra has initiated a probe, forming a five-member committee led by SDM Rajesh Kumar, to investigate the allegations.

The controversy erupted after parents and Jharia MLA Ragini Singh raised the issue with the school management and district authorities. Singh condemned the principal’s actions as “shameful” and emphasized the psychological trauma inflicted on the teenage students. “It’s hard to believe that a woman principal could behave this way,” Singh said, demanding strict action against her.

According to complaints from parents, the students had celebrated ‘Pen Day’—a tradition observed on their last pre-board examination day—by writing farewell messages on each other’s shirts. The principal, however, disapproved of the activity and allegedly instructed the students to remove their shirts before leaving school premises. The girls were reportedly sent home wearing only their blazers.

Official Response and Investigation

DC Madhvi Mishra addressed the media, expressing serious concern over the incident. “Based on the findings of the committee, necessary action will be taken, including filing an FIR if required,” she said. SDM Rajesh Kumar confirmed that the probe team is reviewing CCTV footage from the school and interrogating staff present during the event.

The school principal has denied the allegations, claiming she merely instructed the students to adhere to the dress code and leave in proper uniforms. “I never asked them to remove their shirts or go home like that,” the principal stated.

The incident has sparked outrage among parents and local representatives, highlighting the need for sensitivity in handling such situations in educational institutions. The probe’s findings are awaited, and any wrongdoing will result in appropriate legal action.

