Saturday, December 28, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Did An MP Man Really Travel 290 Km Clinging Under a Train? PIB Debunks Viral Video Claims as ‘Misleading’

A video circulating on social media claiming that a man traveled 250 kilometers by sitting on the axle of a train wheel has been labeled as "baseless" and "misleading" by the Press Information Bureau (PIB).

Did An MP Man Really Travel 290 Km Clinging Under a Train? PIB Debunks Viral Video Claims as ‘Misleading’

A video circulating on social media claiming that a man traveled 250 kilometers by sitting on the axle of a train wheel has been labeled as “baseless” and “misleading” by the Press Information Bureau (PIB). The video, which gained widespread attention, has sparked debates online, with many questioning its authenticity and safety implications.

Clarification from the PIB

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), PIB dismissed the claims made in the video, stating that it was impossible for anyone to travel in such a manner. “The axle of a train wheel rotates continuously, making it physically impossible for a person to sit on it and travel such a distance,” the agency clarified. PIB also reiterated its frequent advice to netizens to verify the authenticity of videos before sharing them on social media platforms to prevent the spread of misinformation.

The Viral Video and Its Claims

The controversy began on Friday when a video surfaced online, claiming that a man traveled 290 kilometers from Itarsi to Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh by sitting in a precarious position on the train axle. The video further alleged that the man maintained a single posture throughout the journey and was eventually discovered by railway staff during a rolling test near Jabalpur railway station.

Watch video here:

According to the claims, the man confessed to boarding the train at Itarsi without a ticket. Desperate and lacking funds, he allegedly took the extreme risk of hiding between the train wheels. The Railway Protection Force (RPF) reportedly intervened, extracted the man from the dangerous spot, and took him into custody for questioning. An investigation into the incident was said to be initiated.

Divided Reactions Online

The video triggered a range of reactions from social media users. Some expressed sympathy for the man, suggesting that his actions were driven by poverty and a lack of resources. Several users even offered financial assistance, emphasizing the plight of individuals who resort to such extreme measures.

Others, however, were skeptical of the claims, pointing out the physical impossibility of traveling such a distance in that manner. Many questioned how the man could endure the vibrations, heat, and constant rotation of the axle without sustaining serious injuries. A segment of residents speculated that the video might have been staged to malign the reputation of Indian Railways.

Filed under

Press Information Bureau (PIB) viral video

