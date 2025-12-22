Diplomatic Tensions On Rise As Bangladesh High Commission In New Delhi Suspends Visa Services Following Threats During Protest

The Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi has temporarily suspended visa services. The move comes amid growing diplomatic tensions between India and Bangladesh, with the ongoing violence and political unrest. With the killing of student leader Sharif Osman Hadi and another prominent figure, Motaleb Sikdar, who was shot in the head and is currently stable, there has been a rise in anti-India sentiment across the country.

India has already suspended its visa operations at the Indian Visa Application Centre (IVAC) in Chittagong from December 21 indefinitely due to what it called a “recent security incident” at the Assistant High Commission of India (AHCI), where protests had turned violent, which posed a threat to diplomatic staff and applicants. “Due to the recent security incident at AHCI Chattogram, Indian visa operations at IVAC Chattogram will remain suspended until further notice,” an official IVAC statement said.

Protest outside the Bangladesh High Commission

A protest was organised by Akhand Hindu Rashtra Sena outside the Bangladesh High Commission, where 20 to 25 of its members shouted anti-Bangladesh slogans and threatened Bangladesh’s High Commissioner to India, M Riaz Hamidullah. The protest reportedly lasted around 20 minutes.

Mohammad Touhid Hossain, while responding to questions from journalists, said that, “The mission is situated in a very secure area. How Hindu extremists were allowed to enter that zone is a matter of concern. It is unfortunate that they were able to do so.” He stressed that the High Commission is located in a highly secure zone in Delhi.

The suspension of visa services from both countries shows the degradation of diplomatic ties between India and Bangladesh, especially at a time when Bangladesh is dealing with internal violence. The move has affected people from both countries who travel for educational, medical or business reasons.

