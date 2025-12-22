Bangladesh Violence: Days After Hindu Man’s Lynching, Student Leader Motaleb Shikder Shot In Head As Protests Spread

As Bangladesh is brimming with violence over the killing of Inqilab Manch spokesperson and student leader Usman Hadi, another case of a notorious shootout has come forward as the leader of the student-led National Citizen Party (NCP), Motaleb Sikdar, who heads the Khulna division, was shot in the head on Monday.

According to Bangladeshi reports, Sikdar has suffered a gunshot wound to the left side of his head and is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital. The incident took place around 11.45 am on Monday in the Sonadanga area of ​​the city.

Saif Nawaz, an organiser of the NCP’s Khulna metropolitan unit, told Prothom Alo that Sikdar is the central figure of the Khulna divisional convener of the NCP’s labour wing, Jatiya Sramik Shakti. He was working to organise a rally for the party, which was due to take place soon, when the attack occurred.

Animesh Mandal, the Inspector of Sonadanga Police Station, said that Sikdar was hurried to the Khulna Medical College Hospital after being shot. He was later taken to City Diagnostic Center for a CT scan of his head. The officer further said that investigations are underway

Bangladesh is witnessing political violence

Last week, 32-year-old Hadi, who played a central role in organising the protests against the exiled Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, was shot dead after being similarly shot on the head. Hadi was due to contest in the February 12 parliamentary elections and was campaigning in Dhaka.

His death has sparked massive protests, and his supporters have made allegations that his killers have fled to India. NCP leaders made threatening remarks to India post the shooting incident, saying that they would shelter hostile forces to Delhi and help secede India’s seven sisters.

On December 18, a Hindu man named Dipu Chandra Das was lynched in Bangladesh over allegations of blasphemy. He was 25 years old and worked in a factory in Mymensingh city. Das was attacked outside the factory and was later hanged from a tree.

Also Read: Amid Unrest Over Student Leader’s Death, Indian Visa Services In Bangladesh’s Chittagong Suspended