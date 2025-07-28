Discussion On Operation Sindoor: Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, S Jaishankar Will Defend Government; Priyanka Gandhi, Deepender Hooda To Counter In Parliament

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will speak in defence of the government during the discussion on Operation Sindoor in the Lok Sabha on Monday, sources said.

Operation Sindoor was launched by the Indian Government in response to the Pahalgam terror attack in which more than 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed. The houses have been allocated 16 hours each for the discussion on Operation Sindoor and the Pahalgam terrorist attack.

The defence minister, home minister, and foreign minister will be backed by BJP Vice President Baijayant Panda, and party MPs Tejaswi Surya, Sanjay Jaiswal, Anurag Thakur, Kamaljeet Sehrawat and others.

The opposition, which had been demanding a discussion on Operation Sindoor, will counter the government. Deputy Leader of Congress in the Lok Sabha, Gaurav Gogoi, will lead the discussion.

He will be aided by other Congress MPs, including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Deepender Hooda, Praneet Shinde, Saptagiri Ulaka, and Bijendra Ola.

MPs from other parties will contribute to the discussions. TDP leaders Lavu Srikrishna and Harish Balyogi, who are part of the NDA alliance, are on the speakers’ list.

Ahead of the discussion, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said that the government was ready for a discussion on all subjects of importance as agreed to by the Speaker of the House. He assures the house of discussion on other subjects of importance.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh opened the discussion on Operation Sindoor. He said, “I pay my tributes to the brave soldiers who have sacrificed their lives for the nation.”

The defence minister further said, “The well-coordinated strikes carried out by our Armed Forces hit 9 terrorist infrastructure targets with precision. In this military operation, it is estimated that over a hundred terrorists, their trainers, handlers, and associates were killed. Most of these were linked to terrorist organisations such as Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen.”

