LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Delhi crime ai news Donald Trump Ilhan Omar Palash Muchhal India vs South Africa is samantha ruth prabhu marired INDIA bloc Afghanistan news Bollywood paparazzi debate Delhi crime ai news Donald Trump Ilhan Omar Palash Muchhal India vs South Africa is samantha ruth prabhu marired INDIA bloc Afghanistan news Bollywood paparazzi debate Delhi crime ai news Donald Trump Ilhan Omar Palash Muchhal India vs South Africa is samantha ruth prabhu marired INDIA bloc Afghanistan news Bollywood paparazzi debate Delhi crime ai news Donald Trump Ilhan Omar Palash Muchhal India vs South Africa is samantha ruth prabhu marired INDIA bloc Afghanistan news Bollywood paparazzi debate
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Delhi crime ai news Donald Trump Ilhan Omar Palash Muchhal India vs South Africa is samantha ruth prabhu marired INDIA bloc Afghanistan news Bollywood paparazzi debate Delhi crime ai news Donald Trump Ilhan Omar Palash Muchhal India vs South Africa is samantha ruth prabhu marired INDIA bloc Afghanistan news Bollywood paparazzi debate Delhi crime ai news Donald Trump Ilhan Omar Palash Muchhal India vs South Africa is samantha ruth prabhu marired INDIA bloc Afghanistan news Bollywood paparazzi debate Delhi crime ai news Donald Trump Ilhan Omar Palash Muchhal India vs South Africa is samantha ruth prabhu marired INDIA bloc Afghanistan news Bollywood paparazzi debate
LIVE TV
Home > India > Disney’s Zootopia 2 Tops 2025 Thanksgiving Weekend With $556M Global Debut, Conquers North America

Disney’s Zootopia 2 Tops 2025 Thanksgiving Weekend With $556M Global Debut, Conquers North America

Disney’s Zootopia 2 dominates the North American Thanksgiving box office with a massive opening, earning over $150 million domestically and crossing $550 million globally. Here’s why the animated sequel is winning hearts worldwide.

Disney’s Zootopia 2 Tops 2025 Thanksgiving Weekend With $556M Global Debut, Conquers North America

Published By: Vani Verma
Published: December 1, 2025 12:56:56 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Disney’s Zootopia 2 Tops 2025 Thanksgiving Weekend With $556M Global Debut, Conquers North America

Zootopia 2 was the highest-grossing animated movie of Thanksgiving weekend 2025, grossing around $156 million across the U.S. & Canada. The movie is now the highest-grossing animated movie of the year, with cumulative worldwide ticket sales of roughly $556 million, making it one of the highest-grossing film debuts of the year.

Why People Love It: Family-Friendly and Perfect Timing

The mix of loved characters (Pairing together a bunny cop and a fox con artist) on another adventure in a talking animal city has been appealing to many ages. It has humor, action, and positive messages, which make it a terrific family movie to see during Thanksgiving.

The release time also helped Zootopia 2’s success because people looking for something to do with family during Thanksgiving came out to see the film, increasing ticket sales.

Worldwide Appeal – China at the forefront

The first international release weekend of Zootopia 2 will most likely become the best-performing animated movie in terms of worldwide box office, primarily from the incredible performances from many international box office locations including, China.

Zootopia 2’s success internationally supports the idea that animated features have reached a global market, and that animated family features that create an emotional connection with the viewers can be produced in any country, and will be most successful at the box offices.

The Future of the Movie Industry

Zootopia 2 represents hope for the future of the movie industry following a very disappointing year for global box office receipts, and the strong performance of this film this weekend can be the catalyst to bring a much-needed increase in global box office revenue during the last quarter of 2025.

Zootopia 2 has proven that when a studio gets their animated features correctly produced, there is a viable market for animated family films across the globe and that these films can create box office success.

This article is based on publicly available information and media reports. Box office figures and details may vary as new updates are released. All trademarks, images, and movie titles belong to their respective owners. The article is intended for informational purposes only and does not claim ownership of any external content.

ALSO READ:  WATCH | Nita Ambani Surprises Staff Member With Birthday Celebration; Netizens React

First published on: Dec 1, 2025 12:56 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Disney movie 2025 box officeDisney Zootopia 2 earningsZootopia 2 box officeZootopia 2 global box officeZootopia 2 Hollywood newsZootopia 2 reviewZootopia 2 sequel performanceZootopia 2 successZootopia 2 Thanksgiving weekend collectionZootopia 2 weekend earningsZootopia 2 worldwide collection

RELATED News

“All Smiles”: Palash Muchhal Makes First Public Appearance Amid Wedding Controversy With Smriti Mandhana, Watch

WATCH VIRAL VIDEO | Nita Ambani Surprises Staff Member With Birthday Celebration; Netizens React

‘Come Out Of Depression’: PM Modi’s Big Message For INDIA Bloc As Parliament Winter Session Kicks Off

Thrashed, Punched, Head Slammed On Floor: Shocking Video Shows Nanny Assaulting 4-Year-Old Girl in Kindergarten, School Ignores Complaint, Parents File Police Report

LPG Cooking Gas Big Price Cut, Gets Cheaper From December 1, Check Revised Cylinder Rates In Your City Now

LATEST NEWS

Why High-Net-Worth Individuals in Japan Avoid Buying Homes and Opt to Rent

Who Is Shivon Zilis? Elon Musk’s Partner With Deep Indian Roots – Know What The Tesla CEO Revealed About Her On Nikhil Kamath’s Podcast

Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara To Be Launched In India Tomorrow: Know Expected Price, Battery, Interior And Design

Who Is Raj Nidimoru? Know The Man Samantha Ruth Prabhu Married Quietly

Why Samantha Ruth Prabhu And Naga Chaitanya Split? Actor Later Married Sobhita Dhulipala, Untold Truth Revealed

CBSE Class 10 Board Exams 2026 Schedule Announced: Know Date, Time, Question Paper Pattern And Marking Details

Why Elon Musk Says Work Could Become Optional In 10–20 Years With AI And Robotics

Disney’s Zootopia 2 Tops 2025 Thanksgiving Weekend With $556M Global Debut, Conquers North America

Happy Birthday Udit Narayan: Check Out All About His Bollywood Hits, Career Highlights And Net Worth

Meet Ilhan Omar, Anti-India, US Muslim Lawmaker, Accused By Trump Of Marrying Her Brother – Can US President Deport Her Over Fraud Allegations?

Disney’s Zootopia 2 Tops 2025 Thanksgiving Weekend With $556M Global Debut, Conquers North America

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Disney’s Zootopia 2 Tops 2025 Thanksgiving Weekend With $556M Global Debut, Conquers North America

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Disney’s Zootopia 2 Tops 2025 Thanksgiving Weekend With $556M Global Debut, Conquers North America
Disney’s Zootopia 2 Tops 2025 Thanksgiving Weekend With $556M Global Debut, Conquers North America
Disney’s Zootopia 2 Tops 2025 Thanksgiving Weekend With $556M Global Debut, Conquers North America
Disney’s Zootopia 2 Tops 2025 Thanksgiving Weekend With $556M Global Debut, Conquers North America

QUICK LINKS