Disney’s Zootopia 2 Tops 2025 Thanksgiving Weekend With $556M Global Debut, Conquers North America

Zootopia 2 was the highest-grossing animated movie of Thanksgiving weekend 2025, grossing around $156 million across the U.S. & Canada. The movie is now the highest-grossing animated movie of the year, with cumulative worldwide ticket sales of roughly $556 million, making it one of the highest-grossing film debuts of the year.

Why People Love It: Family-Friendly and Perfect Timing

The mix of loved characters (Pairing together a bunny cop and a fox con artist) on another adventure in a talking animal city has been appealing to many ages. It has humor, action, and positive messages, which make it a terrific family movie to see during Thanksgiving.

The release time also helped Zootopia 2’s success because people looking for something to do with family during Thanksgiving came out to see the film, increasing ticket sales.

Worldwide Appeal – China at the forefront

The first international release weekend of Zootopia 2 will most likely become the best-performing animated movie in terms of worldwide box office, primarily from the incredible performances from many international box office locations including, China.

Zootopia 2’s success internationally supports the idea that animated features have reached a global market, and that animated family features that create an emotional connection with the viewers can be produced in any country, and will be most successful at the box offices.

The Future of the Movie Industry

Zootopia 2 represents hope for the future of the movie industry following a very disappointing year for global box office receipts, and the strong performance of this film this weekend can be the catalyst to bring a much-needed increase in global box office revenue during the last quarter of 2025.

Zootopia 2 has proven that when a studio gets their animated features correctly produced, there is a viable market for animated family films across the globe and that these films can create box office success.

This article is based on publicly available information and media reports. Box office figures and details may vary as new updates are released. All trademarks, images, and movie titles belong to their respective owners. The article is intended for informational purposes only and does not claim ownership of any external content.

