DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran Accuses Brother Kalanithi Maran Of Fraud And Money Laundering

In a June 10, 2025, legal notice, Dayanidhi Maran has alleged that his older brother and Sun TV Network chairman Kalanithi Maran masterminded a “fraudulent and devious” take-over of the family business, accusing cheating, money laundering, and mis-governance of the company.

The notice, seen by Moneycontrol, admonishes that in case the shareholding structure of the company as it was in 2003 is not restored, civil, criminal, regulatory and enforcement proceedings will be launched against Kalanithi, his wife Kaveri Maran and six other respondents.

This is the second notice by Dayanidhi Maran, the previous one being October 2024. However, the notice in June 2025 is much more elaborate, describing a scenario of family betrayal, dubious corporate actions, and huge financial irregularities.

Maran family-Personal Grief, Corporate Moves

At the centre of the controversy is a chain of share transactions which reportedly occurred at a weak moment for the Maran family around the time of and just before the death of their patriarch, veteran DMK leader Murasoli Maran, in late 2003.

The notification alleges that on September 15, 2003, Kalanithi Maran transferred 12 lakh shares of Sun TV to himself at only Rs 10 per share way less than their approximate market value of Rs 2,500–3,000 without notifying and seeking authorization from the initial shareholders, including their mother Mallika Maran and siblings.

This was not a corporate blunder, it was a premeditated betrayal in the face of personal loss,” someone close to the family informed Moneycontrol, on condition of anonymity.

Through this deal, Kalanithi is purported to have taken majority stake, bringing down the family share from 50% each to a mere 20%, though the company was financially strong with no need to raise new capital.

Accusations of Money Laundering & False Disclosures

In its probe, Moneycontrol obtained the original legal notice issued by lawyer K. Suresh of Law Dharma, a Chennai-based law firm specializing in litigation support.

The notice claims Kalanithi and Kaveri Maran are guilty of cheating, breach of trust, forgery of documents, and even money laundering accusing them of obtaining assets illegally and withdrawing funds illegally.

To the notice, the “difference” between the face amount (Rs 1.2 crore) received for the 12 lakh shares and their actual market value (allegedly Rs 3,500 crore) is nothing but “proceeds of crime.” It further adds that Kalanithi received dividends amounting to Rs 5,926 crore in 2023 and Rs 455 crore in 2024, which should have been shared in all fairness.

The notice also alleges that Sun TV’s 2006 Red Herring Prospectus had deceived investors by declaring dividends paid to Mallika Maran, which it claims never occurred. The feud isn’t entirely new. Dayanidhi also refers to an earlier dispute involving Karunanidhi’s family, where MK Dayalu, the former CM’s wife, was allegedly paid just Rs 100 crore for her stake in Sun TV far below the company’s valuation after its IPO.

Interestingly, Dayanidhi alleged that after the first notice was sent in October 2024, Kalanithi silently settled Rs 500 crore with their brother Anbukarasi, once again leaving one to wonder if there were efforts to settle within the family.

What’s Being Demanded?

The warning insists that the shareholding in Sun TV and its related entities be restored to the position of September 15, 2003, and that Kalanithi and Kaveri Maran relinquish all assets, dividends, and financial gains purportedly gained illegally since then.

Or else, Dayanidhi threatens to move proceedings under the Companies Act, Indian Penal Code, Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), and request an investigation by the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO).

It also mentions a string of high-value investments said to have been made from these “proceeds of crime”—including in Sun Direct TV, Kal Airways, Sun Pictures, South Asian FM, Sunrisers Hyderabad, and even cricket teams overseas and SpiceJet.

Sun TV Stays Mum

Though Moneycontrol made several attempts, Kalanithi or Dayanidhi Maran did not respond. Sun TV and lawyer K. Suresh also did not comment.

But Moneycontrol was informed by people in the know that the issue is “deeply personal” and not likely to interfere with Sun TV Network’s business, at least for now.

As the Maran brothers clash over business, legacy, and trust, the tale is anything but a corporate saga it’s an emotional fissure within one of Tamil Nadu’s most powerful political dynasties. The lawsuit has the potential to unmake the legacy of Murasoli Maran and affect the public reputation of Sun TV, a company household name in Tamil media for generations.

For the time being, the next step is up to Kalanithi Maran and whether he will settle, answer publicly, or battle it out in court.

