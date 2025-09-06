DMK MP Tiruchi Siva hails TN CM Stalin's Oxford speech, calls him 'torchbearer' of Dravidian movement

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 5 (ANI): DMK Rajya Sabha MP Tiruchi Siva lauded Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin’s speech at the University of Oxford, describing him as the “torchbearer” of the Dravidian movement through his works as an administrator and champion of social justice.

In a post on X, Tiruch Siva said, “The essence-packed speech by Mr MK Stalin, the CM of TN in a poised tone has touched hearts and minds of not only those assembled but across the world. He has proved strongly that he is the torchbearer of this great movement today by his achievements as administrator in the state and as propagandist of the theory of the social justice movement. The history is on and on as a continuous journey for generations. Proud we all are with heads held high! Kudos to our leader Thalapathi MK Stalin !”

The DMK leader also paid tribute to former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi, recalling his long leadership of the movement.

“Arignar Anna the founder of DMK in 1960’s went to Yale University and made known to the world at large, the Dravidian movement, its goals and achievements by his oratory skill made a strong impact. The movement deep rooted with Dr Kalaignar’s efforts, his unstinted service for fifty years as its captain and administration skills as chief minister for five terms and established Tamil Nadu as a pioneer state in the Indian subcontinent.”

“And today our leader Mr MK Stalin, the shining leader from the south, the beacon of states rights, and pluralistic polity, an essential theory of Indian geo political, secular, federalistic and democratic nature of the country has gone to London and unveiled the portrait of Thanthai Periyar, the founder of Dravidian movement, the fore runner of social justice theory and who brought dawn into the lives of the suppressed, depressed and oppressed classes in the historical hall of wisdom and knowledge in Oxford university,” he said.

Earlier, CM Stalin unveiled a portrait of social reformer E V Ramasamy Periyar, widely hailed as the “Prophet of Rationalism,” at the University of Oxford. The ceremony marked the centenary of the Self-Respect Movement, founded by Periyar in 1925, and was followed by a two-day international conference on his philosophy.

“It is a lifetime honour to unveil the portrait of Father Periyar at Oxford University – an institution synonymous with knowledge, human rights, and dignity. This unveiling is proof that Periyar’s rationalist light now shines across the world, beyond the borders of Tamil Nadu,” Stalin said in his address.

The event, jointly organised by St. Antony’s College and Balliol College of Oxford, was attended by leading scholars, including Professor Faisal Devji, Professor James Mallinson, and researcher Pramila Bester, alongside Tamil Nadu Industries Minister T R B Raja.

Stalin recalled that nearly 40 years earlier, in 1983, Periyar’s centenary was celebrated at Oxford by Dravidar Kazhagam President K. Veeramani, and said it was deeply moving to see Periyar once again honoured on the global stage.

Explaining the essence of Periyar’s philosophy, Stalin said, “If someone asks what Periyarism means, we must introduce them to its foundations – self-respect, rationalism, social justice, gender equality, fraternity, scientific temper, secular politics, women’s emancipation, and human dignity.”

He quoted Periyar’s words that “the only thing worth giving one’s life for is self-respect” and highlighted the six principles Periyar laid down in Kudiarasu magazine, including the abolition of caste hierarchy, equal rights for women, equitable distribution of resources, and total freedom for individuals to live by reason and inquiry.

Stalin noted that Periyar’s reformist ideas were far ahead of their time. As early as 1932, Periyar toured Europe, the Soviet Union, and England, fearlessly addressing workers in Barnsley and criticizing colonial exploitation.

He championed widow remarriage, inter-caste marriage, temple entry for Dalits, reservation in education and jobs, and women’s property rights long before they became law. Unlike violent revolutions, Periyar’s were “bloodless revolutions” that later shaped policy and legislation in Tamil Nadu and India.

Stalin traced how successive Dravidian leaders – C N Annadurai, M Karunanidhi, and now the current DMK government – translated Periyar’s social reform ideas into governance. These include:Self-Respect Marriages (legalized by Annadurai); Equal property rights for women (enacted under Karunanidhi); and Arulmigu Equality Townships and priesthood rights for all castes (enforced by DMK governments). (ANI)

