Friday, December 27, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

“Dr. Manmohan Singh Will Always Be Remembered As A Reformist Leader”PM Modi Pays Tribute To Former PM’s Legacy

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh passed away on Thursday evening at the age of 92.

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh passed away on Thursday evening at the age of 92. Known for his instrumental role in shaping India’s economic reforms and global diplomacy, Singh served as the Prime Minister from 2004 to 2014, leaving a legacy of progress and reform that transformed the nation’s economic and political landscape.

PM Modi Recalls Fond Memories

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the demise of Manmohan Singh in a heartfelt video message on Friday. Recalling their numerous interactions during Singh’s tenure as Prime Minister and Modi’s tenure as Chief Minister of Gujarat, PM Modi expressed deep admiration for Singh’s contributions to India.
“Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji and I interacted regularly when he was PM and I was the CM of Gujarat. We would have extensive deliberations on various subjects, including national and international issues. I used to meet him during my visits to Delhi,” Modi said, highlighting Singh’s collaborative and insightful leadership.

A Reformist Leader Remembered

PM Modi praised Singh’s role as a reformist leader who guided the country through crucial periods of economic transformation. “Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji will always be remembered as a leader who made significant contributions to the nation’s progress and development,” he said. Singh’s tenure saw landmark decisions in economic liberalization and foreign policy that strengthened India’s position on the global stage.

Singh’s Legacy of Economic Reforms and Diplomacy

As India’s Prime Minister, Singh played a pivotal role in implementing policies that opened up the Indian economy, attracting foreign investment and boosting growth. His leadership was instrumental in signing the India-US Civil Nuclear Agreement, which marked a turning point in India’s diplomatic relations. Even before his term as Prime Minister, Singh had been a towering figure in Indian politics, serving as the architect of the 1991 economic reforms during his tenure as Finance Minister.

Leaders from across the political spectrum joined PM Modi in paying homage to the late leader. Tributes poured in on social media, with many recalling Singh’s humility, intellect, and dedication to public service. His ability to navigate complex challenges with calmness and resolve earned him respect not only within India but also on the international stage.

As India mourns the loss of one of its most respected leaders, Singh’s contributions to the nation’s progress and his vision for a modern India continue to inspire. His passing marks the end of an era, but his legacy will endure as a guiding light for future generations.

Read More : Dr Singh’s Contribution To Bharat Will Always Be Remembered”: RSS Condoles Demise Of Manmohan Singh

