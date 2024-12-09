Home
Monday, December 9, 2024
Drunk Driver’s High-Speed Rampage Crushes Six In Patna, Locals Did THIS Next

A drunk driver's high-speed rampage in Patna injured six people as he ran them over while trying to flee. The locals immediately caught the driver, beat him up before handing him over to the police. The driver was arrested.

Drunk Driver’s High-Speed Rampage Crushes Six In Patna, Locals Did THIS Next

A shocking incident had occurred on December 5 when a high-speed car under the influence ran over six people near Patna’s Shastrinagar police station around 8:40 pm. The outrage has ignited over the shocking incident seen in a viral video-though the video has yet to be checked for validity. The police responded promptly to the scene after the driver was caught and handed over by locals, who had beaten him before his arrest.

The police said that this accident occurred when a speeding car, which was headed down Nandgaon Main Road in Shastrinagar, first collided with an auto-rickshaw. In an apparent effort to escape, the driver ran over six pedestrians. Chaos erupted immediately after the accident, and bystanders quickly apprehended the driver, Pradeep Thakur, and handed him over to the authorities after a brief beating.

Three people, including Sanjay Kumar, were severely injured and admitted to Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH). However, two of the injured left the hospital after getting treated.

Drunk Driving And Arrest

The driver, Pradeep Thakur, hailed from Motihari and worked in a salon on Post Office Lane. According to police, he was drunk when the accident took place. After arresting him, the vehicle was confiscated, and Thakur was sent to judicial custody. Shastri Nagar Police Station in-charge Amar Kumar said a case had been filed against the driver for his negligence.

The victims of the accident are reported to be out of danger. The police have assured that they will continue their investigation into the matter. The car involved in the incident is owned by the salon proprietor where the driver is employed. Authorities have underlined the dangers of driving under the influence and road safety.

