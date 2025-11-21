Dubai Air Show Crash: What is HAL Tejas And When Was It Introduced In India? Features, Specs, Weapons And What Makes It Lightest Supersonic Jets in the World

On Friday afternoon, November 21, a Tejas fighter jet crashed during a flying display at the Dubai Air Show, and the resulting thick black smoke drifted in the air above the Al Maktoum International Airport as people watched it.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) confirmed the death of the pilot in the crash.

The Tejas aircraft by the IAF was involved in an accident today during an aerial display at the Dubai Air Show. The accident led to the fatal injuries sustained by the pilot. Indian Air Force sincerely mourns the loss of life and is also with the grieving family in the mourning season.

The IAF confirmed the establishment of a court of inquiry to find out the cause of the accident.

The accident is the second Tejas aircraft crash within one and a half years. The first accident in 23 years of operation of the Tejas fighter happened in March 2024 in Jaisalmer town of Rajasthan, during the maiden test flight of the aircraft. In that instance, the pilot came out safely ejecting.

HAL #Tejas fighter has crashed during a display at #DubaiAirShow; more details awaited. pic.twitter.com/ikzZ3Xv2Kz — News IADN (@NewsIADN) November 21, 2025

What is HAL Tejas?

The HAL Tejas is a 4.5-generation 4.5-generation multirole combat aircraft, the delta-wing-designed Indian single-engine fighter, designed by the Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) and built by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), which is used by the Indian Air Force (IAF).



It was the maiden flight of the Tejas in 2001, and the IAF was inducted into service in 2015. In 2016, the initial operational squadron of Tejas was create,d and No. 45 Squadron IAF Flying Daggers was the first to make a transition to Tejas.

The Tejas is a one-engine, multirole combat fighting airplane that has a tailless compound delta wing construction with relxed static stability, which improves its agility and manoeuvrability.

The Tejas can perform several functions such as aerial interjection of enemy planes, air-to-ground attacks, and anti-ship work.

Wind tunnel test and computational fluid dynamics have been used to optimise the design of the Tejas.

What sets the HAL Tejas apart?

The Tejas is made of aluminium-lithium alloys, titanium alloys and carboxyl-fibre composite materials. The weight and surface area of these composite materials compose 45 per cent and 90 per cent of the weight and surface area of the aircraft respectively, respectively, which is the highest in contemporary aircraft.

Imported Engine: Tejas is the first Indian fighter jet, but with an imported engine. The Indian Air Force is presently using the Mk1 type of Tejas fighter plane with the Mk1A type awaiting delivery.

Size: In the Tejas, the alloys used are aluminium-lithium alloys, titanium alloys and the newest carbon-fibre composite materials. These materials make up approximately 45 percent of the total weight of the aircraft and approximately 90 percent of its surface area, which is almost equal to the surface areas of the aircraft, which is one of the highest, on any modern fighter jet. Another fact that is largely publicized about the aircraft is that it is the lightest and smallest supersonic combat jet in its kind.

Weapons: The Tejas is equipped with an all-purpose weapons suite with I-Derby ER, Astra beyond-visual-range (BVR) air-to-air missiles, and short-range missiles, including R-73, Python-5, and ASRAAM. It also has an internal 23 mm Gryazev-Shipunov GSh-23 twin-barrel autocannon.

On March 28, 2024 the first Tejas Mark 1A fighter aircraft flew off the HAL plant in Bengaluru. By August 2024, the IAF already had 35 Tejas Mark 1 aircraft out of 40 ordered in the previous order inducted.

ALSO READ: Caught On Video: Indian Tejas Fighter Jet Nosedives During Dubai Air Show, Thick Smoke Seen After Crash, Pilot Dies