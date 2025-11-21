Caught On Video: Indian Tejas Fighter Jet Nosedives During Dubai Air Show, Thick Smoke Seen After Crash, Pilot Dies

Dubai airshow plane crash: Indian Tejas fighter jet crashes during display at the Dubai Air Show, info on pilot awaited. On Friday, November 21, a demonstration of the Dubai Air Show involved a plane that crashed during one of the demonstrations.

The Tejas was a demonstration flight that went on a crash at 2: 10 p.m. local time in a crowd of people.

Those in the crowd including women and children watched black smoke rise above the airport.

Indian Airforce Tejas crashed at #Dubai air show 2025 pic.twitter.com/A2RHvRPQpD — Mango 🥭 man 💙 (@Free_Mango_man) November 21, 2025

Pilot Dies After Tejas Crashes During Dubai Air Show

It was earlier not clear whether the pilot ejected or not. However, reports have confirmed that the pilot did not survive the unfortunate crash.

An IAF Tejas aircraft met with an accident during an aerial display at the Dubai Air Show today. The pilot sustained fatal injuries in the accident. Indian Air Force deeply regrets the loss of life and stands firmly with the bereaved family in this time of grief. A court of… https://t.co/vDvSuwvdOf pic.twitter.com/B7FG0CxgIp — ANI (@ANI) November 21, 2025

It is the second Tejas plane accident within the past two years. The first accident with the aircraft in the 23-year history of the plane took place in March 2024 in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, when a Tejas fighter crashed. That was a safe ejection of the pilot.

The Tejas is a 4.5 generation multi-role combat aircraft, which is designed to carry out air-defence, offensive air support, and close-combat missions. It is observed that it is one of the lightest and smallest fighters of its category.

The important aspect of the jet is its Martin-Baker zero-zero ejection seat which was created to enable the pilots to safely eject even at zero-altitude and zero-speed ejection like during take-off, landing, or low-level manoeuvres. The system blows off the canopy with an explosive charge and blows the pilot off the airplane and deploys parachutes to stabilize descent.

People at the air show were able to see the accident through viewing enclosures along the runway. There were videos of the Tejas flying up in the air performing a demonstration flight before losing its altitude and falling at high speed.

Within a few seconds, a black column of smoke appeared, which caused the visitors to gasp and move quickly.

The Tejas programme has played the major role in the modernisation of the Indian ageing fighter fleet and lessening reliance on foreign suppliers. In 2016, the Tejas squadron No. 45, the so-called Flying Daggers, was incorporated into the IAF.

( This is BREAKING NEWS. More information is awaited.)