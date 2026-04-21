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Home > Business > P. C. Chandra Jewellers Welcomes Bollywood Star Ayushmann Khurrana as Brand Ambassador, Accelerating Its Pan-India Expansion

P. C. Chandra Jewellers Welcomes Bollywood Star Ayushmann Khurrana as Brand Ambassador, Accelerating Its Pan-India Expansion

P. C. Chandra Jewellers Welcomes Bollywood Star Ayushmann Khurrana as Brand Ambassador, Accelerating Its Pan-India Expansion

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: April 21, 2026 18:42:14 IST

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P. C. Chandra Jewellers Welcomes Bollywood Star Ayushmann Khurrana as Brand Ambassador, Accelerating Its Pan-India Expansion

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 21: P. C. Chandra Jewellers announces its association with Bollywood Star Ayushmann Khurrana as brand ambassador, marking a significant step in its journey as a national brand.

An untold tale of unequalled legacy, unparalleled excellence, unshakable trust, and unconventional innovations — P. C. Chandra Jewellers has, for generations, remained deeply woven into the fabric of people’s lives. From celebrating life’s most cherished milestones to being part of everyday moments, the brand has built an enduring emotional connect with its customers.

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Rooted in strong family values yet progressive in its approach, the brand continues to evolve while staying true to its core philosophy of handcrafted excellence and authenticity. As part of its strategic vision, P. C. Chandra Jewellers is now actively expanding its footprint across key markets in India, strengthening its retail presence and enhancing accessibility for customers nationwide. This Pan-India expansion marks a new chapter — taking its legacy of trust and craftsmanship beyond regional boundaries to become a preferred jewellery destination across the country.

The association with Ayushmann Khurrana comes at a pivotal moment in this journey. With his wide-reaching appeal, authenticity, and progressive yet grounded persona, he resonates with audiences across geographies and demographics. His ability to connect with real, everyday stories aligns seamlessly with the brand’s vision of building meaningful relationships with customers across India.

Together, this partnership reflects a shared vision: to celebrate individuality, honour legacy, and embrace innovation, while strengthening a bond of trust that transcends regions and generations.

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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P. C. Chandra Jewellers Welcomes Bollywood Star Ayushmann Khurrana as Brand Ambassador, Accelerating Its Pan-India Expansion

P. C. Chandra Jewellers Welcomes Bollywood Star Ayushmann Khurrana as Brand Ambassador, Accelerating Its Pan-India Expansion

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P. C. Chandra Jewellers Welcomes Bollywood Star Ayushmann Khurrana as Brand Ambassador, Accelerating Its Pan-India Expansion

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P. C. Chandra Jewellers Welcomes Bollywood Star Ayushmann Khurrana as Brand Ambassador, Accelerating Its Pan-India Expansion
P. C. Chandra Jewellers Welcomes Bollywood Star Ayushmann Khurrana as Brand Ambassador, Accelerating Its Pan-India Expansion
P. C. Chandra Jewellers Welcomes Bollywood Star Ayushmann Khurrana as Brand Ambassador, Accelerating Its Pan-India Expansion
P. C. Chandra Jewellers Welcomes Bollywood Star Ayushmann Khurrana as Brand Ambassador, Accelerating Its Pan-India Expansion

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