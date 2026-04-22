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Home > Business News > Stocks To Watch On April 22: Tech Mahindra, Trent, SBI Life, HCL Tech, Tata Elxsi In Focus

Stocks To Watch On April 22: Tech Mahindra, Trent, SBI Life, HCL Tech, Tata Elxsi In Focus

Stocks To Watch On April 22: Nifty may open lower; Tech Mahindra, Trent, SBI Life, HCL Tech, Tata Elxsi in focus amid Q4 earnings rush.

Stocks To Watch On April 22: Tech Mahindra, Trent, SBI Life, HCL Tech, Tata Elxsi In Focus
Stocks To Watch On April 22: Tech Mahindra, Trent, SBI Life, HCL Tech, Tata Elxsi In Focus

Published By: Priyanka Roshan
Published: April 22, 2026 09:34:15 IST

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Stocks To Watch On April 22: Tech Mahindra, Trent, SBI Life, HCL Tech, Tata Elxsi In Focus

Stocks To Watch On Wednesday, April 22: Indian equity markets are likely to start Wednesday’s session on a weak note, tracking mixed global cues. Early signals from GIFT Nifty futures indicate that the Nifty 50 could open around 130–140 points lower, suggesting some profit-booking after the recent rally.

All eyes will also be on the ongoing March quarter (Q4 FY26) earnings season, with more than 15 companies set to announce their results during the day. Stocks are expected to remain stock-specific, with earnings likely to drive intraday moves.

Earnings season keeps traders busy

A packed earnings calendar will keep Dalal Street on its toes. Key companies announcing results today include SBI Life Insurance, Trent, Tech Mahindra, Havells India, Oracle Financial Services Software, Tata Communications, L&T Technology Services, Maharashtra Scooters and others.
Among these, SBI Life Insurance’s numbers—expected between 12 pm and 3 pm—will be closely tracked for premium growth, margins and VNB trends.

You Might Be Interested In

The following stocks are likely to be in focus today.

Stocks To Watch On Wednesday, April 22: Tech Mahindra

The IT major is scheduled to announce its Q4 FY26 results today. Investors will watch for deal wins, margin outlook and commentary on demand recovery in key markets.

Stocks To Watch On Wednesday, April 22: Trent

The retail stock has been gaining ahead of its results. Apart from earnings, the board is also set to consider its first-ever bonus issue, which could keep the stock active.

Stocks To Watch On Wednesday, April 22: Persistent Systems

The mid-tier IT company reported a strong quarter, with net profit rising 20.4% sequentially to ₹529 crore. However, margins saw a slight dip. The company also declared a final dividend of ₹18 per share, taking the total FY26 payout to ₹40.

Stocks To Watch On Wednesday, April 22: Cyient DLM

The EMS player posted a weaker performance, with net profit falling 27.7% year-on-year to ₹22.4 crore for the March quarter.

Stocks To Watch On Wednesday, April 22: Tata Elxsi

The company delivered a sharp sequential improvement, with net profit nearly doubling to ₹220.4 crore, driven by better operational efficiency and steady demand.

Stocks To Watch On Wednesday, April 22: HCL Tech

The IT major reported stable revenue growth and announced an interim dividend of ₹24 per share for FY27. Revenue for Q4 FY26 came in at ₹33,981 crore, up 12.3% year-on-year.

Stocks To Watch On Wednesday, April 22: JSW Energy

The company said its subsidiary has received a demand notice of ₹1,447 crore from the Chhattisgarh Water Resources Department. The firm has challenged the demand in the High Court, making it a key stock to watch.

Stocks To Watch On Wednesday, April 22: BEML

The defence PSU has secured a ₹590 crore order from the Ministry of Defence for the supply of trawl assemblies, which could lend support to the stock.

Stocks To Watch On Wednesday, April 22: Hindustan Zinc

The Vedanta group company may consider a dividend at its board meeting scheduled for April 24, keeping investor interest intact.

Market setup for the day

With benchmark indices like the BSE Sensex and Nifty coming off a strong rally, some consolidation or mild correction cannot be ruled out at the open. However, stock-specific action driven by earnings is likely to dominate today’s trade.

Also Read: P. C. Chandra Jewellers Welcomes Bollywood Star Ayushmann Khurrana as Brand Ambassador, Accelerating Its Pan-India Expansion

(Disclaimer: This content is for informational purposes only. Market investments are subject to risks. Please consult a financial advisor before investing. No investment recommendations are made.)

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Stocks To Watch On April 22: Tech Mahindra, Trent, SBI Life, HCL Tech, Tata Elxsi In Focus
Stocks To Watch On April 22: Tech Mahindra, Trent, SBI Life, HCL Tech, Tata Elxsi In Focus
Stocks To Watch On April 22: Tech Mahindra, Trent, SBI Life, HCL Tech, Tata Elxsi In Focus
Stocks To Watch On April 22: Tech Mahindra, Trent, SBI Life, HCL Tech, Tata Elxsi In Focus

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