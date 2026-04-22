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Home > Business News > Nestle India Share Price Jumps 3% After Strong Q4 Results; Stock Emerges Top Gainer on Nifty

Nestle India Share Price Jumps 3% After Strong Q4 Results; Stock Emerges Top Gainer on Nifty

Nestle India shares jump 3% after strong Q4 results; profit rises 27%, revenue beats estimates, stock emerges top gainer on Nifty 50.

Nestle India reports strong Q4 sales and profit growth, supported by volume gains and higher ad spends despite ongoing input cost pressures
Nestle India reports strong Q4 sales and profit growth, supported by volume gains and higher ad spends despite ongoing input cost pressures

Published By: Priyanka Roshan
Published: April 22, 2026 10:48:43 IST

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Nestle India Share Price Jumps 3% After Strong Q4 Results; Stock Emerges Top Gainer on Nifty

Nestle India Share Price: Shares of Nestle India moved higher in early trade on April 22 after the FMCG major posted a strong set of March quarter (Q4 FY26) numbers, beating Street expectations across key parameters.

The stock rose around 3% in the morning session to trade near ₹1,421, extending the previous day’s sharp 7.3% rally following the results. With this, Nestle India emerged as one of the top gainers on the Nifty 50.

Nestle India Strong earnings boost sentiment

Nestle India reported a 27.2% year-on-year rise in standalone net profit at ₹1,110.9 crore for the March quarter, driven by steady demand and improved operating performance.

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Revenue from operations grew 22.6% to ₹6,748 crore, coming in ahead of market estimates. The company also saw a healthy jump in profitability, with EBITDA rising 27.6% to ₹1,773 crore.

Nestle India Stock outlook

The sharp rally in the stock reflects investor confidence in the company’s earnings trajectory. Analysts are likely to closely track demand trends, pricing strategy and margin sustainability going forward.

(This is a developing story. More updates are expected.)

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered as investment advice. Investors should consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

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Nestle India Share Price Jumps 3% After Strong Q4 Results; Stock Emerges Top Gainer on Nifty
Nestle India Share Price Jumps 3% After Strong Q4 Results; Stock Emerges Top Gainer on Nifty
Nestle India Share Price Jumps 3% After Strong Q4 Results; Stock Emerges Top Gainer on Nifty
Nestle India Share Price Jumps 3% After Strong Q4 Results; Stock Emerges Top Gainer on Nifty

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