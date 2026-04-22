Stock Market Outlook For April 22: How Will BSE Sensex, Nifty 50 Open Today?

Stock Market Outlook For April 22: Indian equity markets ended on a strong note on April 21, with benchmark indices posting solid gains amid improving global cues and easing crude oil prices. The BSE Sensex surged 753.03 points, or 0.96%, to close at 79,273.33, while the Nifty 50 gained 211.75 points, or 0.87%, to settle at 24,576.60. Importantly, Nifty held firmly above the 24,550 mark, indicating sustained buying interest at higher levels.

Broad-based buying lifts stock market mood

Market breadth remained positive, reflecting strong participation across segments. Around 2,407 stocks advanced, compared to 1,702 declines, while 148 stocks remained unchanged.

The broader markets also joined the rally. The Nifty Midcap index rose 0.5%, while the Smallcap index climbed about 1%, showing continued risk appetite among investors.

Stock Market Sectoral indices end in green

Buying was seen across sectors, with all major indices closing higher. FMCG and realty stocks led the gains with nearly 2% rise each, while banking and telecom indices added around 1%.

Among Nifty constituents, gains were led by Nestle India, HUL, Trent, ICICI Bank and Bajaj Finance. On the other hand, SBI Life Insurance, Bharat Electronics, Jio Financial Services, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories and Titan Company ended as top laggards.

Stock Market Rally Adds ₹3 Lakh Crore to Investor Wealth

The rally significantly boosted investor wealth. The total market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms rose to around ₹469 lakh crore from ₹466 lakh crore in the previous session—an increase of nearly ₹3 lakh crore in a single day.

Stock Market: What’s driving the rally?

Markets have been gaining steadily since April 17, with the Sensex rising over 1,300 points (around 1.7%) and the Nifty adding nearly 400 points (about 1.5%) during this period.

A key trigger behind the recent upmove is optimism around possible peace talks between the US and Iran. Reports suggest that US Vice President JD Vance is expected to initiate fresh discussions, raising hopes of easing geopolitical tensions.

The easing trend is reflecting in crude prices, as Brent crude slipped nearly 1% on Tuesday, offering relief to the Indian economy and stock markets.

Stock Market: What to expect today?

With positive global signals and sustained buying interest, markets may open on a steady to positive note on April 22. However, volatility cannot be ruled out, especially with investors closely tracking global developments and ongoing earnings announcements.

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(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered as investment advice. Investors should consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)