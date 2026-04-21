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Home > Business News > Bank Holidays From April 20–26: Branches To Remain Closed In Several Cities This Week | Check Out Full List To See If Your City Is Affected

Bank Holidays From April 20–26: Branches To Remain Closed In Several Cities This Week | Check Out Full List To See If Your City Is Affected

Bank closures this week will vary across India, as holidays depend on state-specific events. Between April 20 and April 26, several cities will see banks shut on select days due to regional festivals, local observances and election-related closures.

Bank Holidays From April 20–26: Branches To Remain Closed In Several Cities This Week | Check Out Full List To See If Your City Is Affected (Photo Credits: Representative Image)
Bank Holidays From April 20–26: Branches To Remain Closed In Several Cities This Week | Check Out Full List To See If Your City Is Affected (Photo Credits: Representative Image)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: April 21, 2026 19:26:19 IST

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Bank Holidays From April 20–26: Branches To Remain Closed In Several Cities This Week | Check Out Full List To See If Your City Is Affected

Bank Holidays: Bank closures this week will vary across India, as holidays depend on state-specific events. Between April 20 and April 26, several cities will see banks shut on select days due to regional festivals, local observances and election-related closures. 

Customers are advised to check their city-wise schedule instead of assuming a nationwide shutdown.

Key Holidays And Closures This Week

April 20 will see bank closures in parts of Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Maharashtra on account of Basava Jayanti and Akshaya Tritiya.

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On April 21, banks in Tripura will remain closed for Garia Puja.

In some regions, including parts of West Bengal and Tamil Nadu, banks may remain shut on April 23 due to assembly elections.

Apart from these, April 25 marks the fourth Saturday, when banks are closed across the country, followed by April 26, a Sunday, which is a standard weekly holiday.

Services Continue Online Despite Closures

While physical branches will not operate on these dates, digital banking services such as net banking, mobile apps and ATMs will continue to function without interruption.

Customers planning important banking work are encouraged to check the official holiday list for their city in advance to avoid any inconvenience.

ALSO READ: Gold, Silver Prices Today (April 21): 24K, 22K Gold And Silver Rates in Delhi, Mumbai And Other Indian Metro Cities

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Tags: bank holidaysBank holidays april 20 to 26 in indiaBank holidays April 2026 DelhiBank holidays in Delhi March 2026List of bank holidays in Delhi 2026SBI Bank Holidays 2026 DelhiSbi bank holidays april 20 to 26

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Bank Holidays From April 20–26: Branches To Remain Closed In Several Cities This Week | Check Out Full List To See If Your City Is Affected

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Bank Holidays From April 20–26: Branches To Remain Closed In Several Cities This Week | Check Out Full List To See If Your City Is Affected

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Bank Holidays From April 20–26: Branches To Remain Closed In Several Cities This Week | Check Out Full List To See If Your City Is Affected
Bank Holidays From April 20–26: Branches To Remain Closed In Several Cities This Week | Check Out Full List To See If Your City Is Affected
Bank Holidays From April 20–26: Branches To Remain Closed In Several Cities This Week | Check Out Full List To See If Your City Is Affected
Bank Holidays From April 20–26: Branches To Remain Closed In Several Cities This Week | Check Out Full List To See If Your City Is Affected

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