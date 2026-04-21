Gold, Silver Prices Today (April 21): 24K, 22K Gold And Silver Rates in Delhi, Mumbai And Other Indian Metro Cities

Gold Price Today, April 21, 2026: Gold and silver prices in India remained under pressure on April 21, 2026, as global cues continued to weigh on investor sentiment. A strengthening US dollar, elevated crude oil prices, and ongoing geopolitical uncertainty have kept gold rate today and silver price today volatile across domestic and international markets.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX), gold futures slipped in early trade, while silver prices also declined, reflecting cautious investor positioning.

Gold, Silver Prices on MCX

In early trading:

Gold futures fell around 0.5% to near ₹1,53,700 per 10 grams

Silver declined nearly 2% to around ₹2.50 lakh per kilogram

Later in the session, June gold futures were seen trading marginally lower, while silver futures also remained weak. Analysts attribute this trend largely to profit booking and a stronger US dollar, which typically makes gold more expensive for global investors.

Why Gold and Silver Prices Are Falling Today

Several global and domestic factors are influencing gold and silver rates in India:

1. Strong US Dollar Impact

A rise in the US dollar is one of the biggest reasons behind the dip in gold prices. Since gold is globally priced in dollars, a stronger currency reduces demand for the metal.

2. Crude Oil Price Volatility

Benchmark crude tracked via Brent Crude continues to hover near $95 per barrel despite minor corrections. Higher oil prices increase dollar demand, indirectly putting pressure on gold.

3. Geopolitical Tensions

Ongoing uncertainty around US-Iran relations and broader Middle East tensions continues to influence investor sentiment. Gold, traditionally a safe-haven asset, has seen mixed movement due to fluctuating risk appetite.

4. Interest Rate Outlook

Expectations that the Federal Reserve may hold interest rates steady in 2026 have also impacted bullion prices. Higher or stable rates typically reduce gold’s appeal compared to yield-bearing assets.

Gold Prices in Major Indian Cities on April 21, 2026

Here are the latest gold rates in India across metro cities (per gram):

Delhi

24K gold: ₹15,544

22K gold: ₹14,250

18K gold: ₹11,662

Silver: ₹265/gram (₹2,65,000/kg)

Mumbai

24K gold: ₹15,529

22K gold: ₹14,235

18K gold: ₹11,647

Silver: ₹265/gram

Kolkata

24K gold: ₹15,529

22K gold: ₹14,235

18K gold: ₹11,647

Silver: ₹265/gram

Chennai

24K gold: ₹15,600

22K gold: ₹14,300

18K gold: ₹11,855

Silver: ₹275/gram

Bengaluru

24K gold: ₹15,529

22K gold: ₹14,235

18K gold: ₹11,647

Silver: ₹265/gram

Hyderabad

24K gold: ₹15,529

22K gold: ₹14,235

18K gold: ₹11,647

Silver: ₹275/gram

Pune

24K gold: ₹15,529

22K gold: ₹14,235

18K gold: ₹11,647

Silver: ₹265/gram

Ahmedabad

24K gold: ₹15,534

22K gold: ₹14,240

18K gold: ₹11,652

Silver: ₹265/gram

(Figures sourced from GoodReturns as of 10:30 AM, April 21, 2026.)

What Determines Gold Prices in India?

The gold price in India today is influenced by multiple factors like, international gold rates, USD-INR exchange rate, import duties and taxes, local jewellery demand, and, inflation trends and interest rates.

Gold continues to hold cultural and financial importance in India, especially during weddings and festive seasons, while also serving as a hedge against inflation.

Outlook for Investors

Given the current global environment, gold and silver prices are likely to remain volatile in the near term. While short-term pressure persists due to currency strength and profit booking, long-term fundamentals such as central bank buying, inflation concerns, and geopolitical risks continue to support bullion.

Investors are advised to track daily price movements and global cues closely when making decisions in the precious metals market.

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(Disclaimer: The gold and silver price information provided in this article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be considered financial or investment advice. Precious metal markets are highly volatile and subject to rapid fluctuations based on global market conditions. Investing in gold, silver, or related financial instruments carries a high degree of risk, including the risk of losing all or a portion of your investment. Please consult with a certified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)