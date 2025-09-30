Durga Puja Pandal Hopping Tonight? Check Weather Update And Traffic Advisory As Heavy Rain Lashes Out In Delhi NCR

LIVE TV
Heavy rain and thunderstorms hit Delhi and nearby areas on Tuesday, bringing relief from the heat but affecting Navaratri celebrations. Dark clouds covered the sky by afternoon, followed by heavy showers. The IMD said a low-pressure system over the Arabian Sea changed wind patterns, causing the rainfall. More rain is expected in Delhi-NCR with a yellow alert issued for light to moderate showers, thunderstorms, and winds of 30–50 kmph.

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: September 30, 2025 14:34:04 IST

Heavy rain and thunderstorms lashed Delhi and nearby areas on Tuesday, bringing relief from the unusual September heat but slowing down Navratri celebrations. By afternoon, thick clouds covered the sky, turning the day almost dark before showers began across the national capital region. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a low-pressure system over the Arabian Sea changed wind patterns and triggered the rainfall. The weather shift provided relief to residents but created difficulties for those attending festive events.

The IMD has issued a yellow alert for Delhi-NCR, warning of light to moderate rain with lightning, thunderstorms, and gusty winds reaching 30–50 kmph. The city is likely to experience cloudy skies with intermittent drizzle throughout the day. The maximum temperature may settle near 35 degrees Celsius.

The forecast also suggests that on October 1, Delhi could see more rain with daytime temperatures dropping from 35–36 degrees to around 26 degrees. Variable weather with cloud cover may continue until October 3.

Rainfall Predictions for Other States

The IMD has also predicted rainfall in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand on October 2, coinciding with Dussehra celebrations. Some districts of Punjab and Haryana are also expected to receive light showers during this period. On October 3, large parts of North India are likely to remain under cloud cover, though the intensity of rainfall may reduce. The changing weather is expected to provide relief from high temperatures but could affect travel and festive gatherings in several states.

PM Modi Likely to Visit Kali Mandir in CR Park In Delhi 

Amid the rains, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to attend Durga Puja celebrations at the famous Kali Mandir and Shiva Temple in Chittaranjan Park (CR Park), South Delhi, on the auspicious day of Maha Ashtami. Preparations are underway for the Prime Minister’s visit, with authorities enhancing security and crowd management measures. The temple holds cultural and religious significance, attracting thousands of devotees every year during Navratri. Despite the downpour, large gatherings are anticipated at the CR Park pandals.

The Delhi Traffic Police has released an advisory, alerting residents about traffic disruptions around CR Park due to the expected rise in visitors. Major routes such as the Outer Ring Road between Panchsheel and Greater Kailash, Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg, JB Tito Marg, Inder Mohan Bhardwaj Marg, and CR Park Main Road are likely to face heavy congestion. Commuters have been advised to plan their journeys accordingly, avoid peak hours, and use alternative routes. Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely to ensure smooth traffic flow during the festivities.

First published on: Sep 30, 2025 2:34 PM IST
QUICK LINKS