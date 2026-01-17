LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
B Praak AI deepfakes epf withdrawal Clemency ind vs nz t20 indian in Iran BJP Mumbai Mayor Donald Trump Greenland B Praak AI deepfakes epf withdrawal Clemency ind vs nz t20 indian in Iran BJP Mumbai Mayor Donald Trump Greenland B Praak AI deepfakes epf withdrawal Clemency ind vs nz t20 indian in Iran BJP Mumbai Mayor Donald Trump Greenland B Praak AI deepfakes epf withdrawal Clemency ind vs nz t20 indian in Iran BJP Mumbai Mayor Donald Trump Greenland
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
B Praak AI deepfakes epf withdrawal Clemency ind vs nz t20 indian in Iran BJP Mumbai Mayor Donald Trump Greenland B Praak AI deepfakes epf withdrawal Clemency ind vs nz t20 indian in Iran BJP Mumbai Mayor Donald Trump Greenland B Praak AI deepfakes epf withdrawal Clemency ind vs nz t20 indian in Iran BJP Mumbai Mayor Donald Trump Greenland B Praak AI deepfakes epf withdrawal Clemency ind vs nz t20 indian in Iran BJP Mumbai Mayor Donald Trump Greenland
LIVE TV
Home > India > ED Files Money Laundering Chargesheet Against Al Falah Chairman Jawad Ahmad Siddiqui and Trust

ED Files Money Laundering Chargesheet Against Al Falah Chairman Jawad Ahmad Siddiqui and Trust

The ED has filed a money laundering chargesheet against Al Falah chairman Jawad Ahmad Siddiqui and the charitable trust, accusing them of large-scale financial fraud and asset misuse.

ED Files Money Laundering Chargesheet Against Al Falah Chairman Jawad Ahmad Siddiqui and Trust

Published By: Shubhi Kumar
Published: January 17, 2026 12:14:12 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

ED Files Money Laundering Chargesheet Against Al Falah Chairman Jawad Ahmad Siddiqui and Trust

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has formally accused Jawad Ahmad Siddiqui, Managing Trustee and Chancellor of Al Falah University, and the Al-Falah Charitable Trust in a PMLA money laundering case by providing a chargesheet. 

You Might Be Interested In

 

Background of the Case

The investigation was initiated based on the FIRs registered by the Delhi Police after the car explosion incident near the Red Fort involving Al Falah professors on November 10, 2025. ED blamed the university and the trust for allowing ₹493 crore of crime to occur by deceiving students and collecting fees through false accreditation claims.​ 

You Might Be Interested In

 

Accusations Against the Guilty

Siddiqui dominated the Haryana setup completely and, by that made use of the money gained by the family firms through contracts like catering and hostel construction. The trust bought land with university money and did undisclosed transactions.  

 

Assets Seized

 ED has attached assets of ₹140 crore provisionally that include 54 acres of university land and buildings in Faridabad. These are connected to money laundering of gains from the educational and charitable sectors. 

 

Investigation Status

Siddiqui was apprehended on November 18, 2025, and is still under judicial custody. On January 16, 2026, the chargesheet was filed in front of a Delhi PMLA court, where the trust and university were named as the accused, and prosecution was sought.

First published on: Jan 17, 2026 12:14 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: Al Falah UniversityAl-Falah Charitable Trustassets seizedDelhi PMLA courtED chargesheetEnforcement Directoratefinancial fraudJawad Ahmad Siddiquimoney laundering casePMLA

RELATED News

[LIVE] Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Today (17.01.2026): Dear Saturday Lucky Winner 1st Prize Rs. 1 Crore Winner Ticket – Check Complete Winner List and Prize Details

[OUT] | Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today (17.01.2026) Live Updates: Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List

‘Situation Is Very Bad There’: Indians Return Home From Iran Amid Rising Tensions; Govt Issues Advisory, Families Thank Centre

BMC Mayoral Showdown: Who Takes The Throne of Mumbai’s Civic Body, BJP or Shinde Sena? Tussle Looms

Delhi Shivers As Winter Deepens, Mercury Hits 4.3°C; Fog Grounds Flights, IMD Issues Alerts

LATEST NEWS

ED Files Money Laundering Chargesheet Against Al Falah Chairman Jawad Ahmad Siddiqui and Trust

WATCH: Pakistan’s Ali Raza Dismissed In Bizarre ‘Brain-Fade’ Run-Out Against England In U19 World Cup 2026

iQOO Launches Z11 Turbo With 200MP Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5: Check Price And Details

‘That’s Not How Music Works…Don’t Overthink These Things’: Shaan Reacts To AR Rahman’s Communal Bias Claim About ‘Not Getting Work’ Remark

‘₹10 Crore Do, Warna…’: B Praak Receives Death Threat After Ransom Demand, Given 1-Week Ultimatum, ‘Serious Consequences’ Warning From Bishnoi Gang

Who Is Ashley St. Clair? Mother of Elon Musk’s Child and the Woman Suing Grok AI Over Indecent Images

‘Making Substantial Progress’: DOJ Confirms Progress In Reviewing Additional Epstein Files

JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Admit Card: Release Date, Step-by-Step Download Guide, Exam-Day Rules, and Key Guidelines

Immediate Block Demanded: California Cracks Down on Elon Musk’s xAI’s Grok Over AI Deepfakes And sexualized Images

EPF Withdrawal via UPI From April: Provident Fund Subscribers to Get Direct Bank Transfers Without Filing Claims- Here’s How

ED Files Money Laundering Chargesheet Against Al Falah Chairman Jawad Ahmad Siddiqui and Trust

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

ED Files Money Laundering Chargesheet Against Al Falah Chairman Jawad Ahmad Siddiqui and Trust

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

ED Files Money Laundering Chargesheet Against Al Falah Chairman Jawad Ahmad Siddiqui and Trust
ED Files Money Laundering Chargesheet Against Al Falah Chairman Jawad Ahmad Siddiqui and Trust
ED Files Money Laundering Chargesheet Against Al Falah Chairman Jawad Ahmad Siddiqui and Trust
ED Files Money Laundering Chargesheet Against Al Falah Chairman Jawad Ahmad Siddiqui and Trust

QUICK LINKS