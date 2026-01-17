ED Files Money Laundering Chargesheet Against Al Falah Chairman Jawad Ahmad Siddiqui and Trust

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has formally accused Jawad Ahmad Siddiqui, Managing Trustee and Chancellor of Al Falah University, and the Al-Falah Charitable Trust in a PMLA money laundering case by providing a chargesheet.

Background of the Case

The investigation was initiated based on the FIRs registered by the Delhi Police after the car explosion incident near the Red Fort involving Al Falah professors on November 10, 2025. ED blamed the university and the trust for allowing ₹493 crore of crime to occur by deceiving students and collecting fees through false accreditation claims.​

Accusations Against the Guilty

Siddiqui dominated the Haryana setup completely and, by that made use of the money gained by the family firms through contracts like catering and hostel construction. The trust bought land with university money and did undisclosed transactions.

Assets Seized

ED has attached assets of ₹140 crore provisionally that include 54 acres of university land and buildings in Faridabad. These are connected to money laundering of gains from the educational and charitable sectors.

Investigation Status

Siddiqui was apprehended on November 18, 2025, and is still under judicial custody. On January 16, 2026, the chargesheet was filed in front of a Delhi PMLA court, where the trust and university were named as the accused, and prosecution was sought.