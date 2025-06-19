Live Tv
Search
TRENDING |
donald trump ben stokes inner line permit cai yuxin england tour akhilesh yadav calorie donald trump ben stokes inner line permit cai yuxin england tour akhilesh yadav calorie donald trump ben stokes inner line permit cai yuxin england tour akhilesh yadav calorie donald trump ben stokes inner line permit cai yuxin england tour akhilesh yadav calorie
Live TV
TRENDING |
donald trump ben stokes inner line permit cai yuxin england tour akhilesh yadav calorie donald trump ben stokes inner line permit cai yuxin england tour akhilesh yadav calorie donald trump ben stokes inner line permit cai yuxin england tour akhilesh yadav calorie donald trump ben stokes inner line permit cai yuxin england tour akhilesh yadav calorie
Home > India > Eight Killed, Four Injured In A Tragic Road Accident In Pune

Eight Killed, Four Injured In A Tragic Road Accident In Pune

A tragic road accident on the Jejuri-Morgaon Road in Pune district claimed the lives of eight people, and left four others injured, including two children, the Pune Rural Police updated.

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Last Updated: June 19, 2025 05:40:47 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

A tragic road accident on Tuesday evening on the Jejuri-Morgaon Road in Pune district claimed the lives of eight people, and left four others injured, including two children, the Pune Rural Police updated.

The accident occurred in front of Shriram Dhaba, near the Kirloskar Company at around 6:45 PM, within the jurisdiction of Jejuri Police Station.

According to Pune Rural Police officials, the owner of Shriram Dhaba, Somnath Wayse, was unloading a refrigerator from a delivery pickup vehicle when a Swift Dzire car suddenly rammed into them from behind at high speed. The impact was severe, resulting in eight fatalities on the spot, including seven men and a woman.

Deceased individuals were identified as Somnath Ramchandra Wayse , Ramu Sanjeevani Yadav , Ajay Kumar Chavan Ajit Ashok Jadhav ,Kiran Bharat Raut Resident of Pawarwadi, Ashwini Santosh ,Akshay Raut and one unidentified male.

According to the police, all the dead bodies have been taken to Jejuri Rural Hospital for post-mortem. The injured, including one man, one woman, and two children, have been admitted to Shantai Hospital, Jejuri, where they are currently undergoing treatment.
Jejuri Police are conducting a thorough investigation into the incident. Further details regarding the cause of the accident and the identity of the unidentified victim are awaited.

Earlier, at least seven people were reported to be killed in the accident.
Pune Rural Superintendent of Police (SP) Sandeep Singh Gill said on Wednesday, “Seven people died in a road accident on Jejuri Morgaon road of Pune district. The accident took place between a sedan and a pick-up truck. More details awaited.”

On June 15, four lives were lost in Maharashtra’s Pune district, following a tragic bridge collapse over the Indrayani River.
The collapse, which occurred on Sunday afternoon, resulted in four deaths and left 51 injured, as per Pune District Collector Jitendra Dudi.

District Collector Jitendra Dudi earlier said, “A total of 51 people are injured and admitted to different hospitals, taking treatment, and four individuals have died. Three were identified as Chandrakant Salve, Rohit Mane, and Vihaan Mane, and one was male but unidentified.

(Inputs Taken From ANI ) 

Must Read: PM Modi Takes Off To Return To India After His Three Nation Tour

Tags: puneroad accident
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

More News

Putin Confirms Russia Preparing Strategic Action Plan With India
US Entry Into Israel-Iran Conflict Could Trigger Regional War, Iranian Analyst Warns | Exclusive
Archery Asia Cup Stage 2: Indian Archer Juyel Sarkar Wins Silver, Gets Praise From Mamata Banerjee
India vs England, 1st Test: Why Team India Received 5 Penalty Runs in 51st Over In Headingley
Indian Archers Make History With 9 Medals At Asia Cup Singapore Leg
Michael Vaughan Takes a Dig At Virat Kohli’s Retirement: ‘You Don’t Miss Someone That Averages 33’
Raja Raghuvanshi Murder Case: Meghalaya Sees Rise in Demands for Inner Line Permit
Tejashwi Yadav Alleges Forced Crowd Mobilisation For PM Modi’s Siwan Rally, Questions His Mass Appeal
India vs England 1st Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal’s Ton Ignites Team India’s Charge, Leaves England Reeling
Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal’s Remarks on India-ASEAN Trade Agreements Unwarranted, Says Congress

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?