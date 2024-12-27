Eight People Killed After A Bus Falls Off The Bridge In Bhatinda, Punjab

According to officials, the bus was en route from Talwandi Sabo to Bathinda, carrying more than 20 passengers.

At least eight people lost their lives, and several others were injured when a bus plunged off a bridge in Bathinda, Punjab, on Friday. The tragic accident occurred amidst heavy rainfall, with the lack of railings on the bridge being a major factor in the bus falling into the nullah below.

VIDEO | Punjab: At least eight people lost their lives after a bus fell off a bridge in Bathinda amid heavy rainfall. Rescue operation is underway and details are awaited. (Source: Third Party) (Full video available on PTI Videos – https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/y7o8PfmqOt — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 27, 2024

According to officials, the bus was en route from Talwandi Sabo to Bathinda, carrying more than 20 passengers. After the accident, local residents immediately rushed to the site to assist the injured, and later, police and administration teams joined the rescue operation.

Rescue teams, including the NDRF, worked for over two and a half hours to retrieve the bus from the drain. Although official casualty figures are still pending, early reports indicate that at least eight people, including the bus driver, succumbed to their injuries.

Also Read: Khan Sir Support Student Protest In Patna, Says ‘Why did the commission hide the evidence?’