Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who has been unwell with a fever and throat infection, is set to return to Thane on Sunday evening.

The suspense surrounding the formation of Maharashtra’s government continues to grip the state as discussions and speculation dominate political circles. Two weeks after the assembly election results, which positioned the Mahayuti alliance ahead of the Maha Vikas Aghadi in the 288-member Assembly, the state remains without a clear leadership declaration.

Eknath Shinde Returns After Health Scare

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who has been unwell with a fever and throat infection, is set to return to Thane on Sunday evening. Dr. RM Parte, his family doctor, confirmed on Saturday that Shinde had been under intravenous (IV) therapy to manage his condition.

“He has been given medicines and put on IV. He will feel better in two days. He is leaving for Mumbai on Sunday,” Dr. Parte stated.

Amid speculation about his political future, Shinde had traveled to his native village Dare in Satara district on Friday. Reports suggested he sought time to reflect on the ongoing political developments. A team of doctors attended to him on Saturday after he developed a high fever.

Swearing-In Ceremony Scheduled for December 5

Shinde’s return coincides with the announcement of the swearing-in ceremony for the new Maharashtra government. State BJP President Chandrashekhar Bawankule confirmed on Saturday that the event will take place on December 5 at 5 pm at Mumbai’s Azad Maidan. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to attend the ceremony, further emphasizing the significance of the occasion.

NCP leader Ajit Pawar also indicated that the BJP would take the chief ministerial position, with two deputy chief ministers to support the government, mirroring the structure of the previous administration.

Speculation Around Eknath Shinde’s Role

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Shirsat fueled speculation by suggesting that Shinde is poised to make a significant decision by Sunday evening.

“In my opinion, whenever Eknath Shinde feels the need for time to reflect, he goes to his native village. By tomorrow evening, he will make a major decision. It could be a political decision… Everything will be clear by Monday evening,” Shirsat said.

This comes after Shinde reportedly informed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah that he would not obstruct the government formation process and would respect the decisions made by the BJP leadership.

BJP Leader Hints at CM Announcement

BJP leader Raosaheb Danve added to the anticipation, stating on Sunday that the party’s top leadership has finalized the name of Maharashtra’s next chief minister.

“The people of Maharashtra know who will be the next CM,” Danve remarked, without revealing further details.

While the BJP has not formally announced its decision, party insiders suggest that Devendra Fadnavis remains the leading contender for the chief ministerial position.