Eknath Shinde Won’t Settle for Deputy CM, Wants 2.5 Years As CM: Sources

The BJP remains steadfast in retaining the Chief Minister’s post in Maharashtra, sources reveal, as discussions continue over the power-sharing formula. The arrangement of one Chief Minister and two Deputy Chief Ministers is likely to remain unchanged.

Reportedly, Ajit Pawar has been offered the Deputy Chief Minister’s post along with the Finance Ministry portfolio, while Eknath Shinde has been proposed the Deputy CM role with the Urban Development Ministry.

However, Eknath Shinde is reportedly unhappy with the Deputy CM position and is pushing for the Chief Minister’s post for at least 2.5 years. The ongoing negotiations indicate potential friction within the alliance as leaders aim to secure influential roles.

