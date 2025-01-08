Home
Wednesday, January 8, 2025
Elgar Parishad-Maoist Links Case: Bombay HC Grants Bail To Rona Wilson, Sudhir Dhawale

The Bombay High Court approved bail for researcher Rona Wilson and activist Sudhir Dhawale, both of whom were arrested in 2018 in connection with the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case.

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday approved bail for researcher Rona Wilson and activist Sudhir Dhawale, both of whom were arrested in 2018 in connection with the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case.

A division bench comprising Justices A. S. Gadkari and Kamal Khata considered the prolonged detention of the accused, noting that their incarceration has stretched on for years, and the trial’s completion is unlikely anytime soon.

The court acknowledged arguments presented by defense counsel Mihir Desai and Sudeep Pasbola, who pointed out that Wilson and Dhawale had been imprisoned for over five years without formal charges being framed by the special court.

While granting bail, the court refrained from delving into the specifics of the case at this point. Both Wilson and Dhawale have been asked to furnish a surety of ₹1 lakh each and appear regularly before the special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court during trial proceedings.

Highlighting the complexity and duration of the case, the court observed that with over 300 witnesses involved, it would be unreasonable to expect an early conclusion of the trial.

Case History

The case stems from alleged provocative speeches made at the Elgar Parishad event in Pune on December 31, 2017, which purportedly led to violence at Koregaon-Bhima the following day. Initially investigated by the Pune police, the case was later handed over to the NIA, which claimed that Maoist elements supported the conclave.

So far, 16 people have been arrested in connection with the case, with several now out on bail.

Rona Wilson, taken into custody from his Delhi residence in June 2018, was labeled by investigating agencies as a significant player among “urban Maoist” networks. Sudhir Dhawale, one of the earliest detainees, was accused of being an active member of the banned Communist Party of India (Maoist).

The court’s decision brings a glimmer of hope for those involved in the high-profile case, which has sparked debates over the rights of activists and the prolonged legal proceedings faced by those accused.

