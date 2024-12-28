Elon Musk’s X: A Political Powerhouse Or Polarized Mess? How His Vision Shapes Online Discourse In 2024

Elon Musk's X, formerly known as Twitter, has become a major player in shaping online political discourse in 2024. As Musk's vision for the platform continues to evolve, questions arise about whether it is becoming a political powerhouse or a breeding ground for division. With its influence on elections, social movements, and global debates, X is at the center of conversations on free speech, misinformation, and political polarization.

Since Elon Musk’s acquisition of Twitter in 2022, the platform has been positioned as a stronghold for free speech, with Musk touting it as a place for all opinions, no matter how controversial. However, as we head into 2025, X (formerly known as Twitter) has evolved into a political powerhouse, but one that is now deeply divided and frequently criticized for its role in spreading misinformation and amplifying controversial political views.

The New Face of X: A Platform for Political Extremes

One of the key shifts on X over the last year has been the rise of new, polarizing accounts, such as Inevitable West, a profile that claims to defend “Western values and culture” while attracting over 130,000 followers. Their posts, often inflammatory, have gained widespread attention. From faked videos featuring Donald Trump to debunked political claims, the account has been accused of promoting disinformation and stoking political unrest.

In an interview with BBC, the creator of Inevitable West defended their content, arguing that they were simply giving a voice to the “silent majority” of the Western world. While they deny spreading hate or inciting violence, their rhetoric has sparked intense debates about the role of social media in political discourse.

Musk’s alignment with far-right figures and support for controversial free speech policies has given such accounts a platform to flourish. As Musk’s X continues to evolve, it is clear that the platform now plays a pivotal role in shaping online political discussions, especially as the U.S. presidential election draws near.

Changes at X: Impacting User Experience and Political Content

Under Musk’s leadership, X has undergone a series of major changes, including the introduction of a subscription-based model for verified accounts. X Premium, which costs about £10 per month in the UK, allows users to gain more visibility and even earn revenue based on their engagement levels. This move has fundamentally altered the way the platform operates, with premium accounts now having a higher chance of reaching larger audiences and monetizing their content.

While these changes have made the platform more lucrative for some users, they have also sparked concerns about the spread of divisive rhetoric. BBC reports that X’s algorithms now favor controversial content, prioritizing posts that generate strong reactions, even if those reactions are rooted in misinformation. According to experts, these algorithmic shifts have made it more challenging to find balanced political perspectives on the platform.

The Rise of Influencers and Unintended Consequences

X has also seen a surge in users who have unexpectedly become influencers due to the platform’s new algorithm. One such influencer, Andi from New York, found that a meme he posted about a squirrel went viral, amassing millions of views. Andi’s experience reflects a broader trend where everyday users have gained massive reach, with some even earning substantial incomes from their posts.

However, these newfound influencers often find themselves navigating a minefield of moderation policies that some critics believe are inconsistently enforced. While X claims to uphold policies against hate speech and misinformation, the platform’s lack of stringent measures to demote or suspend accounts that spread falsehoods has raised alarm. In particular, controversial figures like Inevitable West have been allowed to flourish, despite their content being flagged for misleading claims and incitement to violence.

The Political Role of X: Shaping the 2024 Election

As the 2024 U.S. election approaches, X has become an increasingly important platform for political discourse. Musk has publicly endorsed Donald Trump, and now Trump has offered Musk a role in his administration’s Department of Government Efficiency (Doge). This close alignment between Musk and the former president is reshaping the dynamics of political campaigning in the digital age.

According to BBC, this relationship has led to a shift in how social media companies interact with political figures. Other social media giants, like Meta, are also grappling with how to navigate these complex relationships. Sam Freeman, a Trust and Safety expert, notes that social media CEOs may need to develop closer relationships with the incoming U.S. administration to avoid increasing pressure over online safety and regulation.

A Polarized Future?

The future of X remains uncertain. The platform’s evolving policies and algorithms have created a more polarized environment, where divisive content is amplified, and nuanced political discussions are harder to find. While X’s emphasis on free speech and lack of stringent moderation may appeal to some users, it has also raised concerns about the spread of disinformation and hate.

Some users, frustrated by these changes, are migrating to newer platforms like Bluesky, which aims to offer a decentralized, less politically charged alternative. Whether these shifts will result in a meaningful exodus from X or simply fuel its further growth remains to be seen.

As 2025 approaches, X’s role in political discourse will only become more significant, with Musk’s leadership and the platform’s evolving dynamics continuing to shape the future of social media.

(This article is re-written from BBC Inputs)



