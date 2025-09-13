Elphinstone Road’s Old Bridge Set to Become History
Elphinstone Road’s Old Bridge Set to Become History

The old Elphinstone Road bridge, once vital for commuters, is being demolished after being declared unsafe. A new flyover, linking key routes like the Bandra-Worli Sea Link, aims to ease traffic, improve safety, and cut pollution. Though residents face temporary disruption, it promises smoother, faster travel.

Published By: Unaiza Gadia
Edited By: Unaiza Gadia
Last updated: September 13, 2025 21:36:55 IST

The old railway overbridge at Elphinstone Road which for years made travel easier for Mumbaikars is now being demolished. Once considered a lifeline for thousands of daily commuters the bridge had become weak over the period of time and was declared unsafe after repeated inspections. Authorities have therefore decided to bring it down and replace it with a new and stronger flyover that can meet today’s heavy traffic needs.

The new bridge is being planned with modern needs in mind. It will connect directly to the Bandra-Worli Sea Link and the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link. With this people will be able to travel across the city more quickly and avoid long detours. In the future this project is expected to reduce Mumbai’s traffic troubles in a big way.

For now however commuters and local residents will face difficulties because of the demolition work. Daily travelers may struggle with heavy traffic jams, longer routes and delays. Shopkeepers and small vendors in the area worry about losing customers as footfall may drop during construction. People living nearby will also be affected by noise, dust and restricted movement around the site. Still, officials believe these problems will be temporary and will ease once the project moves into its final stage.

Once the new flyover is ready commuters can expect a big change. Journeys will become quicker, smoother and more dependable than before. The bridge is being designed with wider lanes and stronger safety measures, making travel safer and more efficient. By reducing traffic congestion it will also save fuel and lower pollution leading to cleaner air for the city. 

Officials stress that this project is not only about convenience but also about safer roads and durable infrastructure for the future.

To put it simply, while the old Elphinstone bridge is set to become a part of Mumbai’s history the new one promises to bring much needed relief better connectivity and greater convenience for the people of the city in the future.

