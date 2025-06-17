Emotional Farewell After Kedarnath Helicopter Crash, Family and Friends Mourn Pilot Lt Colonel Rajveer Singh Chauhan

Lieutenant Colonel (Retd.) Rajveer Singh Chauhan’s wife, Lt Colonel Deepika Chauhan, on Tuesday, bid a teary farewell to her husband, who was the pilot of a helicopter that crashed in Uttarakhand’s Kedarnath, killing him and six others. Chauhan’s relatives, friends, and many others attended the funeral ceremony in Jaipur.

#WATCH | Jaipur, Rajasthan: Lt Colonel Deepika Chauhan bids a tearful goodbye to her husband, Lt Colonel Rajveer Singh Chauhan (Retd), who was the pilot of the helicopter that crashed in Kedarnath, Uttarakhand, on June 15. The retired Lt Colonel & 6 others died in the crash. pic.twitter.com/HW0yBfwF4N — ANI (@ANI) June 17, 2025

Five adults, one infant, and one crew member were on board the Aryan Aviation’s Bell 407 helicopter operating in the “Shri Kedarnath Ji – Aryan Helipad, Guptkashi” sector that crashed on Sunday, the Civil Aviation Ministry said in a statement. The helicopter took off from Guptkashi at 05:10 am and landed at Shri Kedarnath Ji Helipad at 05:18 am before departing again at 05:19 am for Guptkashi and is reported to have crashed near Gaurikund between 05:30 am and 05:45 am, the statement said.

The ministry said that preliminary indications suggest that the probable cause of the crash may be Controlled Flight into Terrain (CFIT), with the helicopter reportedly airborne despite poor visibility and extensive clouding at the valley entry area. The exact cause will be determined through a detailed investigation by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB).

Following the incident, the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Pushkar Singh Dhami, convened a high-level meeting, which was attended by senior officials of the Government of Uttarakhand, the Secretary (Civil Aviation), the DGCA, and associated teams. All charter and shuttle helicopter operations in the region were suspended on June 15-16, as a safety precaution.

However, earlier today, helicopter operations at the Kedarnath Dham were resumed, and the tourists were told to plan their journey according to the weather, according to Sonika, the CEO of Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority. She mentioned that flying in the region has not resumed but will resume once the weather improves.

“Heli operations have resumed today. As the weather is not favourable currently, flying has not resumed yet. But as soon as we get clear weather, flying will resume,” Sonika told ANI.

(From ANI)

Also Read: PM Modi Lands In Canada’s Kananaskis To Attend G7 Summit Marking His Sixth Consecutive G7 Participation