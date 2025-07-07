LIVE TV
Home > India > Ex Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Discharged From Mumbai Hospital Post Surgery

Ex Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Discharged From Mumbai Hospital Post Surgery

Patnaik, who was admitted at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai had underwent a spine surgery for cervical arthritis on June 22.

Naveen Patnaik Hospital Discharge
Ex Odisha CM Patnaik discharged from Mumbai hospital post surgery (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Anand Singh
Last Updated: July 7, 2025 20:09:34 IST

Former Odisha Chief Minister and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) chief Naveen Patnaik was on Monday discharged from a hospital in Mumbai, days after he underwent a spine surgery for cervical arthritis. 

Patnaik, who was admitted at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai had underwent a spine surgery for cervical arthritis on June 22. 

He was discharged from the hospital on Monday.

Before being discharged, the BJD leader thanked all the doctors and hospital staff for pre and post surgery care. 

He took to X to thank the staff and doctors at the KDAH and said, “I would like to thank the entire medical team of KDAH Mumbai and Ganga Hospital, Coimbatore for providing excellent medical service and taking great care of me pre-surgery and post-surgery. Heartfelt thanks to everyone from #Odisha and outside for their wishes and prayers for my health.”

He also shared multiple videos of him walking without any support, showing glimpsemof his recovery.

In the video he can also be seen thanking the hospital doctors and other staff members. 

Many party leaders had earlier performed puna for the successful surgery of Patnaik. 

The former Odisha Chief Minister had from the hospital also condoled the death of the people in Jagannath Rath Yatra in Puri and also spoke to the family members of those, who had died during the Rath Yatra. 

Tags: Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambaninaveen patnaik

