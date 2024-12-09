Home
Monday, December 9, 2024
Excise Policy Case: SC To Hear Manish Sisodia’s Bail Relaxation Pleas On Dec 11

Supreme Court scheduled a hearing on Dec 11 to address AAP leader Manish Sisodia’s plea for easing bail conditions in the corruption and money laundering cases tied to the Delhi excise policy

Excise Policy Case: SC To Hear Manish Sisodia’s Bail Relaxation Pleas On Dec 11

The Supreme Court on Monday scheduled a hearing on December 11 to address AAP leader Manish Sisodia’s plea for easing bail conditions in the corruption and money laundering cases tied to the Delhi excise policy.

Sisodia has requested relief from the current requirement to report to the investigating officer twice a week.

Senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, representing Sisodia, brought the matter before a bench of Justices B.R. Gavai and K.V. Viswanathan. The bench agreed to hear the case, responding, “Day after tomorrow,” when Singhvi mentioned the urgency of the plea.

On November 22, the Supreme Court had sought responses from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) regarding Sisodia’s application.

Earlier, on August 9, the court granted him bail, highlighting that his 17-month-long incarceration without trial had violated his right to a speedy trial.

The bail came with specific conditions, including the requirement for Sisodia to appear before the investigating officer every Monday and Thursday. Singhvi, during a recent hearing, argued that Sisodia had already complied with this condition 60 times, suggesting that it is overly burdensome.

Sisodia, the former deputy chief minister of Delhi, was first arrested by the CBI on February 26, 2023, over alleged misconduct in formulating the now-scrapped 2021-22 Delhi excise policy. He was subsequently arrested by the ED on March 9, 2023, on money laundering charges stemming from the same case.

Following these arrests, he resigned from the Delhi cabinet on February 28, 2023. Sisodia has denied all allegations, maintaining his innocence throughout the investigations.

In its August ruling, the Supreme Court underscored the importance of upholding the principle that “bail is the rule and jail is the exception.” It noted, “The prolonged incarceration of around 17 months without trial commencement has deprived the appellant of his fundamental right to a speedy trial.” Sisodia was granted bail on the condition of furnishing a ₹10 lakh bond with two sureties of the same amount.

Furthermore, court directed him to surrender his passport and avoid influencing witnesses or tampering with evidence. This decision reversed the Delhi High Court’s May 21 verdict, which had denied him bail in both cases.

Meanwhile, both the CBI and ED have opposed Sisodia’s bail, arguing that he remains a key figure in their ongoing investigations. As the December 11 hearing approaches, the focus will be on whether the court grants the requested relaxation in bail conditions.

Filed under

AAP Leader delhi excise policy Manish Sisodia money laundering case

