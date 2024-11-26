The Union Cabinet, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved a groundbreaking Central Sector Scheme titled ‘One Nation One Subscription’ (ONOS).

The Union Cabinet, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved a groundbreaking Central Sector Scheme titled ‘One Nation One Subscription’ (ONOS). The initiative aims to democratize access to scholarly research articles and journal publications for students, researchers, and faculty across India. It is expected to significantly bolster the academic and research ecosystem in the country.

How to Access Resources?

The scheme will operate through a unified digital portal managed by the Department of Higher Education. The ‘One Nation One Subscription’ platform will allow eligible institutions to seamlessly access a wide range of journals and publications. The government has earmarked ₹6,000 crore for the scheme’s implementation over three years—2025, 2026, and 2027.

The platform will offer a user-friendly and fully digital process, ensuring ease of access to resources for both students and educators. The initiative will be coordinated by the Information and Library Network (INFLIBNET), an autonomous body under the University Grants Commission (UGC).

Cabinet approves One Nation One Subscription (ONOS) The Prime Minister in his address to the Nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on 15th August, 2022, had pointed out the importance of Research and Development in our country in the Amrit Kaal. He had given the clarion call… pic.twitter.com/mXnJm7ZQ3m — Ministry of Education (@EduMinOfIndia) November 25, 2024

Who Will Benefit?

The scheme will cater to:

All higher education institutions managed by the Central and State Governments.

Central Government-funded Research and Development institutions.

This coverage extends to over 6,300 institutions, benefiting approximately 1.8 crore students, faculty members, and researchers. Through a national subscription model, these institutions will gain access to a treasure trove of international, high-impact scholarly journals.

Enhancing India’s Education and Research Landscape

The One Nation One Subscription scheme is a part of the government’s broader vision to strengthen education and research. It aligns with key initiatives such as the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the Viksit Bharat @ 2047 vision, and the Anusandhan National Research Foundation (ANRF).

By providing equitable access to high-quality research materials, the scheme is expected to foster a culture of innovation and inquiry in government universities, colleges, research institutions, and R&D labs. It will also complement other government initiatives aimed at maximizing access to quality education and promoting excellence in research and development.

This initiative marks a significant step forward in creating an inclusive and resource-rich academic environment, setting the stage for India’s transformation into a global hub for education and innovation.