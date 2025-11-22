‘Eyes Burning, Throat On Fire…’: Former Xiaomi CEO Leaves Delhi Amid Toxic Air And Alarming Health Risks

In the latest development, Delhi’s rising pollution levels continue to create serious health concerns for residents and visitors. Former Xiaomi India head and current G42 CEO Manu Kumar Jain reported discomfort after spending only a few hours in the city. Jain shared an in-flight picture of himself wearing a mask after he left Delhi earlier than planned.

He wrote on X that his eyes watered, his throat burned, and he experienced continuous coughing during his short stay. He added that forgetting his N95 mask increased the discomfort. His post highlighted how quickly toxic air affects even short-term visitors.

Manu Kumar Jain explained that he visited Delhi for important meetings and faced pollution-related symptoms soon after arriving. He said he suffered watery eyes, a burning throat, coughing, and a mild headache. These symptoms led him to take an earlier flight out of the city. Jain mentioned that he grew up in Meerut and studied at IIT Delhi, places where he built a strong connection with the region. He stated that the worsening air quality serves as a reminder that Delhi must work harder to improve environmental conditions.

Was in #Delhi for a day for some important meetings, and realised how out of practice I am with the air pollution here. Within a few hours my eyes were watering, throat was burning, I kept coughing and even had a mild headache (I forgot my N95 mask, and hence the impact was even… pic.twitter.com/GTzszgRMEH — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) November 20, 2025

Public Reactions Highlight Concern for Children and Sensitive Groups

Jain’s post prompted hundreds of reactions, with many users expressing concern about children exposed to severe pollution every day. One user wrote that if a healthy adult could not tolerate Delhi’s air for a few hours, children must be facing greater risks. Another user shared a similar experience after struggling to breathe during a short morning walk. Several comments expressed worry, frustration, and helplessness over the ongoing crisis. Many users pointed out that pollution continues to harm all age groups and disrupt daily routines in Delhi and nearby regions.

Delhi Enters Air Emergency as GRAP-3 Rules Come Into Force

Delhi remains under GRAP-3 restrictions as air quality repeatedly falls into the severe category. Authorities have banned most construction activities to reduce dust pollution. Water sprinkling on major roads has increased, and curbs on polluting vehicles remain in place.

Schools have shifted primary classes to hybrid mode to protect young children during this high-risk period. Officials continue monitoring pollution sources across the city. With the winter season still strengthening, Delhi faces ongoing challenges as smog, cold air, and emissions keep pollution trapped close to the ground.

